Whatwill be’Legacies’ Season 3 be on Netflix?

By- Naveen Yadav
In case you’ve not slipped into the series, it’s a spin-off into The First which itself is a spin-off of this Vampire Diaries (all of which can be around Netflix in most areas constituting Legacies).

It stars Danielle Rose Russell at which she can expand on her supernatural abilities as Hope Mikaelson who’s attending a new school.

Seasons 1 and 2 are on Netflix in the United States as of the time of publishing.

It’s worth noting that only Netflix as we will explore will unlikely come to Netflix and in the USA carries Legacies.

The CW won’t be broadcasting Legacies year 3 in its October slot. It’s been moved back alongside another CW slate. This is because manufacturing on the show, much like most other shows including Netflix’s slate, was affected by the outbreak.

Filming is set to occur afterward in 2020 and rather start airing on The CW from January 2021 (though that’s subject to change).

After will Legacies season 3 be on Netflix US?

Unfortunately, using its delay network tv, that means it will be postponed on Netflix.

The past two seasons hit on Netflix in April and have each arrived after the season finale 8 days on Netflix. Given the nearly three month delay (at least) it’s likely Legacies season 3 will not be on Netflix till July-September 2021.

Can Legacies be coming to Netflix outside the USA?

The show remains unsold in many areas even though Netflix does carry The Vampire Diaries and The Originals.

That’s not completely uncommon nonetheless, in recent years, Netflix has set a focus on its Originals to licensing US shows for international audiences, that air opposed.

We’ll let you know whether this varies but for now, it does not look likely. Most regions will have to wait until HBO Max’s international rollout.

Are you looking at Legacies season 3 coming to Netflix? Tell us in the comments below.

Naveen Yadav
Naveen is a creative tech-guy with a deep love for physics. He is an Engineer by profession and writer by choice. He loves to watch TV shows, movies and a vivid reader. One can easily find romance in his poetries and depth in his stories. “A quite person who loves conversation” can easily define him. He is a football fan and he can predict your future with Vedic Astrology.

