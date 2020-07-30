What’s On TV??? NBCUniversal’s Peacock has varieties of content for you!!! Ghost of Tsushima, Death Stranding, and many more popular series !!!

Home Entertainment What's On TV??? NBCUniversal's Peacock has varieties of content for you!!! Ghost...
The streaming companies released by NBCUniversal “Peacock” has been released on extra platforms. The streaming platform will carry up varied archival contents, new reveals, and films. You too can take a look at your favourite video games like “Paper Mario: The Origami King” on Swap, “Loss of life Stranding” on PC, and in addition “Ghost of Tsushima” for PlayStation 4.

Check out the below to know extra about the schedule!!!

The brand new streaming platform has introduced up varied archival content material so that you can watch. Both you’re a sports activities lover, a drama lover, or a film lover, you possibly can discover your chosen contents on the “NBCUniversal’s Peacock”.

Learn out the next record to know the highlights for every single day:

Blu-ray, Video-on-demand, and Video games:

    • The Missing.
    • Clueless (25th Anniversary)
    • 12 Monkeys: The Whole Series.
    • Rocket Arena (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
    • Death Stranding (PC)
    • Ghost of Tsushima (PS4-7/17)
    • Paper Mario: The Origami King (Change-7/17)
    • Midsommar (Director’s Decrease)
    • Superhot: Mind Retain Watch Over Delete (PC, Xbox One, PS4)

    Tuesday:

    • The Business of Medicine (Series Premiere), Netflix: 3 a.m.
    • Urzila Carlson: Overqualified Loser, Netflix: 3 a.m.
    • We Are One, Netflix: 3 a.m.
    • KBO Basketball, ESPN: 5:25 a.m.
    • America’s Obtained Talent, NBC: 8 a.m.
    • Deadliest Catch, Discovery: 8 p.m.
    • USL: Birmingham vs. Memphis, ESPN2: 8 p.m.
    • DC’s Stargirl, CW: 8 p.m.
    • Herring vs. Oquendo boxing, ESPN: 9 p.m.
    • Showbiz Early life, HBO: 9 p.m.
    • Allice Wetterlund: My Mama is a Human and So Am I, CW: 9 p.m.
    • UFC: Kattar vs. lge, ESPN: 10 p.m.
    • Famous person Point to- Off, TBS: 10 p.m.
    • Dirty John (season finale), USA: 10 p.m.
    • World of Dance, NBC: 10 p.m.

    Wednesday:

    • Brave New World (series premiere), Peacock: 3 AM
    • Curious George (series premiere), Peacock: 3 AM
    • In Deep with Ryan Lochte (series premiere), Peacock: 3 AM
    • The Capture (series premiere), Peacock: 3 AM
    • Psych 2: Lassie Come Home, Peacock: 3 AM
    • Lost Speedways (series premiere), Peacock: 3 AM
    • Skin Decision: Before and After (S1), Netflix: 3 AM
    • Tooning Out the News, CBS All Access: 3 AM
    • The 100, CW: 8 PM
    • Tough as Nails, CBS: 8 PM
    • AEW, TNT: 8 PM
    • The Challenge (season finale), MTV: 8 PM
    • United We Fall (series premiere), ABC: 8 PM
    • WWE NXT, USA: 8 PM
    • NASCAR All-Star Race, Fox Sports 1: 8:30 PM
    • Game On!, CBS: 9 PM
    • Ultimate Tag, Fox: 9 PM
    • The Oval, BET: 9 PM
    • Bulletproof, CW: 9 PM
    • Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., ABC: 10 PM
    • American Soul (season finale), BET: 10 PM

    Thursday:

    • Fatal Affair, Netflix: 3 AM
    • The House of Ho (series premiere), HBO Max: 3 AM
    • Doom Patrol, HBO Max: 3 AM
    • Carl Weber’s The Family Business, BET+: 3 AM
    • Legendary, HBO Max: 3 AM
    • The Not-too-Late Show with Elmo, HBO Max: 3 AM
    • 30 Rock: A One-Time Special, NBC: 8 PM
    • Cannonball, USA: 8 PM
    • Holey Moley, ABC: 8 PM
    • Don’t, ABC: 9 PM
    • Labour of Love (season finale), Fox: 9 PM
    • Cake, FXX: 10 PM
    • To Tell the Truth, ABC: 10 PM
    • The Bold Type (season finale), Freeform: 10 PM
    • Misery Index (season finale), TBS: 10:30 PM
    • Desus & Mero, Showtime: 11 PM
    • Syfy Wire’s The Great Debate, Syfy, 11 PM

    Friday:

    • Absentia (S3), Amazon Prime, 3 AM
    • Cursed (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
    • Into the Dark, Hulu, 3 AM
    • Central Park, Apple TV+, 3 AM
    • One Day At Disney, Disney+, 3 AM
    • WWE Smackdown, Fox, 8 PM
    • Masters of Illusion, CW, 8 PM
    • Ringside, Showtime, 8:30 PM
    • MLS: Kansas City vs. Colorado, ESPN, 8 PM
    • Friday Night in with the Morgans (season finale), AMC, 10 PM
    • The Weekly, FX, 10 PM
    • MLS: Salt Lake vs. Minnesota, ESPN, 10:30 PM
    • The Sims Spark’d (series premiere), TBS, 11 PM
    • Esther Povitsky: Hot for My Name, Comedy Central, 11 PM

    Saturday:

    • It’s Okay To No Longer Be Okay, Netflix: 3 a.m.
    • Slay in the Vineyard, Lifetime: 8 p.m.

    Sunday:

    • F1 Hungarian GP, ESPN, 9:05 AM
    • O’Reilly Auto Parts 500, NBC Sports Network, 3 PM
    • Black Monday (season finale), Showtime, 8 PM
    • Naked & Afraid XL, Discovery, 8 PM
    • Celebrity Family Feud, ABC, 8 PM
    • P-Valley, Starz, 8 PM
    • The Alienist (season premiere), TNT, 9 PM
    • Perry Mason, HBO, 9 PM
    • The Chi, Showtime, 9 PM
    • Grantchester (season finale), PBS, 9 PM
    • Outcry, Showtime, 10 PM
    • I’ll Be Gone in the Dark, HBO, 10 PM
    • Nos4a2, AMC, 10 PM
    • Beecham House (season finale), PBS, 10 PM
    • United Shades of America (season premiere), CNN, 10 PM
    • Desus & Mero, Showtime, 11 PM
Anoj Kumar

