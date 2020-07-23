What’s on Netflix in August 2020: Everything coming and going

- Advertisement -

Netflix simply shared its own record of arrivals and departures for August 2020.

Some of the noteworthy developments to Netflix in August comprise:

The Legend of Korra, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind Lucifer: Season 5, 5, Casino Royale, and Quantum of Solace.

In Terms of prominent departures.Bad Boys, Groundhog Day, and The Karate Kid are leaving. I can not tell if it is due to the pandemic or only a slow month, but August is looking quite gloomy for Netflix subscribers.

In reality, the most noteworthy addition this month may be that the Legend of Korra, that will be a Nickelodeon cartoon that aired half a decade back (and also the sequel to Avatar The Last Airbender).

Luckily, there are a lot of strong movies being added to the library that should keep you busy, such as Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. Casino Royale, Jurassic Park, Ocean’s Twelve, Nightcrawler, Safety Not Guaranteed, along with Les Misérables