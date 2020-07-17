Home TV Series What We Do In The Shadows Season 3: Here Are All The...
TV Series

What We Do In The Shadows Season 3: Here Are All The Details Regarding It

By- Aryan Singh
What We Do in the Shadows is an American comedy horror television series that has been created for FX. The show has been created by Jemaine Clement and is based on a movie from 2014 of the same name written by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi.

This show has become quite famous in the comedy horror industry. The show has been produced by Joanne Toll and Hartley Gorenstein. What we do in the shadows has been very well received by the fans and the critics. The show has gained mostly positive reviews until now.

Season 1 of this series aired on FX on March 27, 2019, for the first time. The distributing rights to the show are with 20th television. After its initial success, the show was renewed by FX for a second season as well.

Season 2 of the show aired earlier this year, on April 15, 2020. Fans have loved the show and the reviews till now have mostly been positive. After its success, the show has been renewed for a third season as well.

What We Do in the Shadows season 3 release date.

As mentioned above, this television series on FX was renewed for a third season in May 2020. The viewers have quite a lot of expectations from the showrunners. However, the release dates for the same have not been revealed yet. This might be due to the uncertainty of the pandemic COVID-19 spreading across the globe.

However, we expect the show to be released in mid-2021, to say the least.

