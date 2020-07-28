What We Do In The Shadows Season 2: Latest Updates About The Season.

- Advertisement -

It was an especially pure delight to see Mark Hamill guest star in season 2 of FX’s What We Do in the Shadows. The Star Wars actor’s flip as Jim the Vampire in episode six, ‘On the Run,’ made for really ludicrous viewing, and the solid and crew have been discussing the way it all got here collectively as a part of a latest [email protected] panel with host and fellow season 2 visitor star, Haley Joel Osment.

In ‘On the Run,’ Matt Berry’s vampire Laszlo decides he’ll scarper to Pennsylvania as an alternative of paying a debt he owes to former landlord Jim, adopting an ingenious incognito disguise of ‘some denim and a toothpick’ and turning into bar proprietor and volleyball coach Jackie Daytona within the course of. Ultimately, Jim catches up with Laszlo, and a barroom brawl ensues, throughout which Hamill picks up a pool cue and brandishes it gently a lightsaber.

“That was a type of issue that I believe occurred on set, if I’m not mistaken,” mentioned What We Do in the Shadows author and producer Stefani Robinson. “It was the stunt coordinators who got here up with it whereas they had been rehearsing, and I believe possibly it was a little bit little bit of the director Yana [Gorskaya], who did a superior job directing that episode. That was one thing that was designed for that particular house once they had been a form of blocking all of it out.”

Govt producer Paul Simms added, “I believe after we initially blocked all of it out, we had been simply making an attempt to consider all of the methods they may combat. We thought, ‘Oh, then possibly they’ll hit pool cues at one another.’ After which when it was on the day, and we had been taking pictures it, and also you noticed Mark Hamill decide up the pool cue, everybody on set went ‘Oh my god!’”