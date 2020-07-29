What To Expect From Borderlands 3

- Advertisement -

The looter shooter game by Gearbox Software and releaser 2K Games will be released on September 13.

However, in an interesting cast, it’s being introduced to PC through the Epic Games Store at launch.

Despite Epic Games with the exclusivity rights, it will be accessible on Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

Meaning PlayStation, Xbox and PC gamers will have the ability to delight in the major characters at a colourful world that they may explore to their hearts’ content.

However, it does imply that Steam gamers will be left out – but will they get to play?

When Will Borderlands 3 Release On Steam?

Even though the Epic Games Store now hold an exclusivity deal on the Gearbox game, it will not continue.

That means Steam players will have the ability to pick this up down the line.

Their exclusivity deal will last six months, after which Borderlands 3 will soon be available in PC stores.

That means those looking to download Borderlands 3 on other PC shops will have to wait until April 2020.

While Steam hasn’t been specifically mentioned, it is unlikely they will leave out the most excellent PC game distributor in the entire world.

As of now, it is an educated guess that Borderlands 3 will launch on Steam.

A press release stated: “At launch on September 13, Borderlands 3 will soon be available for PC exclusively through the Epic Games store.

“Borderlands 3 will be available on additional PC electronic storefronts in April 2020.”

But for now, if you are a PC gamer and want to play Borderlands 3, then the Epic Games Store is the only option.

