What size TV should you buy?

What size TV do I need? How to figure out TV’s ideal size to your space and comfort.

As big 65-inch 4K TVs become the standard and 70 to 80-inch versions come in at more affordable prices. Figuring out where to put your new TV becomes a challenge. A TV raises questions regarding ideal resolution, what space in the TV is most significant, and whether you need a bigger screen. In truth, most men and women purchase a new TV before considering the room it will go in. Assuming any TV will work in the exact same spot their set has been. This can result in a less-than-perfect experience when working your way via the best shows on Netflix.

Illustration: Tom's Guide

We provide tons of buying advice from TV buying advice, on Tom’s Guide. However, the most straightforward questions are the most essential.

This description is intended to help you with your principal, but the very same principles will work to your bedroom, den and office.

Screen size and resolution



First, remember, TVs are measured. Therefore a display measures 55 inches. But the dimensions will differ, measuring approximately 49 inches wide and 29 inches tall.

Next, you need to take into account the resolution of this TV. That is because the higher the resolution, the closer you can sit before you notice pixelation. This means that you can sit closer to a 4K TV (3840 x 2160) than you can a 1080p TV. This is a significant aspect to consider when thinking about display size; since you can sit closer to some 4K set, you do not need to have as a TV to fill your field of view as you would with a 1080p TV.

Room size and TV place

Consider the area in. Then you’ve got some flexibility in the dimensions — and you’re willing to move it as long as the furniture in that room is not permanently connected to the floor.

There’s also the question of if use a wall-mount to hang it or you intend to set the TV using the included rack up

Utilizing the included stand to place a table or entertainment device with the TV will put the place closer shortening the space. Make sure you account for both the depth of the TV stand and whatever furniture you intend to set it on. Some sets have relatively narrow racks, while others, like the 65-inch version seen within our LG CX OLED review, extend back nearly 10-inches with the stand attached. By contrast, the 55-inch version from our TCL 4 Series Roku TV (55S425) review is just 8 inches deep, despite the TV using a milder chassis.

Lay the TV on the wall, on the other hand, can include a foot or more space, which can be the difference between a 72-inch version and a 60-inch TV. Based on what sort of bracket you use and the depth of the TV, a few inches will still sit; however, the specifics will vary from one version to the next.

Best TVs by size

We review TVs of all sizes, and though the majority of our TV reviews centre on 55- and 65-inch models, a number of these best TVs we have reviewed are also available in larger and smaller screen sizes.

Here are some of our favourites, hand-picked to give you the very best performance from small to extra large, at a few of the standard screen sizes.

Vizio M-Series Quantum (M558-G1)

The Finest 55 – inch TV

Screen Size: 55 inches | Screen Type: LCD with Quantum Dot

To get a model, you’ll be hard-pressed to top the balance of quality and value among our TVs of this calendar year, and among the best TVs. With QLED improvement and dozens of dimming zones, the operation is impressive, delivering shadows and rich blacks alongside vibrant colours. Vizio’s SmartCast provides Lots of articles, and also a built-in Chromecast opens among the program ecosystems you can get onto a TV that is smart up.

LG C9 OLED (OLED65C9PUA)

The Finest 65-inch TV

Display Size: 65 inches | Screen Sort: OLED | Refresh Rate: 120 Hz | HDMI ports: 4 HDMI 2.1 | Size: 57 x 32.7 x 1.8 inches | Weight: 55.6 Pounds

The LG C9 OLED is our TV as a result of performance and its OLED display

The precision provides black levels and excellent HDR performance, and LG fits that using superb colour reproduction and brightness. Our 65-inch review unit was quickly among the best TVs we manage to be reasonable in price and found in 2019.

LG also provides some of the brainiest features you will see on a smart TV, using ThinQ AI-enhanced content hints, both Google Home and Amazon Alexa built-in, and a dashboard for controlling every smart device in your house from your TV. It’s our favourite TV, and also the 65-inch model is our ideal size for the C9 OLED.

Sony Master Collection A9G OLED (XBR-77A9G)

The Finest 77-inch TV

Screen Size: 77 inches | Display Type: OLED | Refresh Rate: 120 Hz | HDMI interfaces: 4 | Size: 67.8 x 39.2 x 1.92 inches | Weight: 77.8 Pounds

If you want to go extra-large, you want to decide on the very best picture you can get, and that usually means that the 75-inch Sony Master collection A9G OLED (XBR-75A9G), which provides the best image and audio of any 4K TV model we’ve reviewed. Sony goes above and beyond with Sony’s redesigned remote controller, which combine into a smart TV experience that is great and the ideal version of Android TV picture and audio.

How to calculate the best size TV to your area

Measure the distance between where you all intend to mount the TV and where you intend to sit. To get a 1080p TV, lots of industry experts like Amazon and Crutch field provide a selection of 1.5-2.5 occasions your screen size. Even though there are almost as many formulas as there are pros.

Let us say you have a huge room, a huge couch, and a big coffee table between you and the television. Leading to a comfortable viewing distance of 10 ft (120 inches). You divide by 2 and then would take 120, to get 60 inches.

If you are taking a look at a 4K tv, then the formula varies a bit. Due to the increased resolution. The recommended ideal viewing distance is between one and 1.5 times the screen size. Consequently, if you bought a TV, it should be placed between 50 to 75 inches away.

And as bigger display sizes become more affordable, you will want to consider these guidelines to heart.

TV size Recommended minimum space for 4K TV Recommended minimal space for 1080p TV

40 inches 40 inches (3.3 ft ) 80 inches (6.7 feet)

42 inches 42 inches (3.5 ft ) 84 inches (7 feet)

48 inches 48 inches (4 feet) 96 inches (8 feet)

50 inches 50 inches (4.2 ft ) 100 inches (8.3 ft )

55 inches 55 inches (4.6 ft ) 110 inches (9.2 feet)

60 inches 60 inches (5 feet) 120 inches (10 feet)

65 inches 65 inches (5.4 ft ) 130 inches (10.8 ft )

75 inches 75 inches (6.25 ft ) 150 inches (12.5 ft )

What is comfortable for you?

The normal TV-watcher sits 9 feet from the tube. It brings to the comfort factor: Most people like to sit far enough away from a TV. The pixels almost do not factor into the equation. Thus, feel free to experiment with the positioning of your TV. It never hurts to go a little bigger than what you think you'll need.

Whether you're shopping for a TV for your home or a home for the TV. You can now figure out the ideal viewing distance.