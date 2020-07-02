In case you’re wondering what is coming to Netflix in July 2020, you’ve come to the right place because we are going to run down each of the original movies and show coming this season.
July 2020 is regarded as among the busiest months in recent history for Netflix, together with, a whopping 60 different initial films, specials, and also complete seasons of shows premiering within the month.
One of the most hotly anticipated first releases arriving from July includes the resurrection of Unsolved Mysteries, The Old Guard starring Charlize Theron, the premiere season of fantasy show Cursed starring Katherine Langford, and the next season of The Umbrella Academy.
One of the most hotly anticipated releases scheduled to arrive around Netflix in July include revivals of The Baby-Sitters Club and Unsolved Mysteries, in addition to a new big-budget action movie called The Old Guard, that’s set to debut on July 10th. It stars none other also it looks like a winner. Katherine Langford plays the lead to a brand new fantasy series known as Cursed, which debuts in mid-July on the 17th, and also the Japanese paranormal thriller JU-ON: Origins takes this month too. Then, of course, there’s season 2 of the smash hit The Umbrella Academy that is set to be published on July 31st to shut out a huge month for Netflix.
The calendar of Netflix originals place to premiere in July 2020 could be seen below, and we’ve included links to every Netflix page that is currently up on the website. In this manner, you can read more about every movie or show and see. Do not forget that there are scores of string and additional films set to arrive from third-party studios on Netflix from July, and you can view it all right here.
Streaming July 1st
Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season Two — NETFLIX FAMILY
Deadwind: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Say I Would — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Under the Riccione Sun — NETFLIX FILM
Unsolved Mysteries — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming July 2nd
Thiago Ventura: POKAS — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Warrior Nun — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming July 3rd
The Baby-Sitters Club — NETFLIX FAMILY
Cable Girls: Closing Season: Part two — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Desperados — NETFLIX FILM
JU-ON: Origins — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Southern Survival — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming July 8th
Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Stateless — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Was It Love? — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming July 9th
Japan Sinks: 2020 — NETFLIX ANIME
The Protector: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming July 10th
The Claudia Kishi Club — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Down to Earth with Zac Efron — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space — NETFLIX FAMILY
Hello Ninja: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
O Crush Perfeito (Dating Around: Brazil) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Old Guard — NETFLIX FILM
The Twelve — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming July 14th
The Business of Drugs — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
On est ensemble (We Are One) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Urzila Carlson: Overqualified Loser — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Streaming July 15th
Dark Desire — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Gli Infedeli (The Players) — NETFLIX FILM
Skin Decision: Before and After — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming July 16th
Fatal Affair — NETFLIX FILM
Indian Matchmaking — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
MILF — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming July 17th
Boca a Boca (Kissing Game) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Cursed — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming July 20th
Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming July 21st
How to Sell Drugs Online (Quickly ): Season Two — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Jack Whitehall: I’m Only Joking — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Street Food: Latin America — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming July 22nd
Fear City: New York vs. The Mafia — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Love on the Spectrum — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Norsemen: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Signs — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming July 23rd
The Larva Island Movie — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming July 24th
¡A cantar! (Sing On! Spain) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Animal Crackers — NETFLIX FILM
Dragons: Rescue Riders: Keys of the Songwing — NETFLIX FAMILY
The Kissing Booth two — NETFLIX FILM
Ofrenda a la Tormenta — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming July 28th
Last Chance U: Laney — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming July 29th
The Hater — NETFLIX FILM
Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming July 30th
Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy — NETFLIX ANIME
Streaming July 31st
Get Actually — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Latte and the Magic Waterstone — NETFLIX FAMILY
Seriously Single — NETFLIX FILM
The Speed Cubers — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Sugar Rush: Extra Sweet — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Umbrella Academy: Season Two — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Vis a vis: El Oasis (Locked Up) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL