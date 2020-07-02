- Advertisement -

In case you’re wondering what is coming to Netflix in July 2020, you’ve come to the right place because we are going to run down each of the original movies and show coming this season.

July 2020 is regarded as among the busiest months in recent history for Netflix, together with, a whopping 60 different initial films, specials, and also complete seasons of shows premiering within the month.

One of the most hotly anticipated first releases arriving from July includes the resurrection of Unsolved Mysteries, The Old Guard starring Charlize Theron, the premiere season of fantasy show Cursed starring Katherine Langford, and the next season of The Umbrella Academy.

June is officially behind us, but there’s a chance you will want to revisit our coverage of all the content Netflix. Why? Because there’s no way you caught it all and there is a good chance that you missed something. Highlights include the last seasons of 13 Reasons Why and Fuller House, Queer Eye period 5, a new season of F is for Family, year 3 of Marcella, season 2 of The purchase, a recent season of the hit show The Politician, along with the premiere period of Pokémon Journeys: The collection. There were 46 Netflix originals released throughout June, so much of it had been entertainment.( coming to Netflix in July 2020)

But as we mentioned, June is now gone, and it is time to turn our attention to Netflix’s July 2020 releases. We hope you’re sitting down because July will bring 60 seasons of string, specials, and original films.

One of the most hotly anticipated releases scheduled to arrive around Netflix in July include revivals of The Baby-Sitters Club and Unsolved Mysteries, in addition to a new big-budget action movie called The Old Guard, that’s set to debut on July 10th. It stars none other also it looks like a winner. Katherine Langford plays the lead to a brand new fantasy series known as Cursed, which debuts in mid-July on the 17th, and also the Japanese paranormal thriller JU-ON: Origins takes this month too. Then, of course, there’s season 2 of the smash hit The Umbrella Academy that is set to be published on July 31st to shut out a huge month for Netflix.

The calendar of Netflix originals place to premiere in July 2020 could be seen below, and we’ve included links to every Netflix page that is currently up on the website. In this manner, you can read more about every movie or show and see. Do not forget that there are scores of string and additional films set to arrive from third-party studios on Netflix from July, and you can view it all right here.

Streaming July 1st

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season Two — NETFLIX FAMILY

Deadwind: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Say I Would — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Under the Riccione Sun — NETFLIX FILM

Unsolved Mysteries — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Streaming July 2nd

Thiago Ventura: POKAS — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Warrior Nun — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming July 3rd

The Baby-Sitters Club — NETFLIX FAMILY

Cable Girls: Closing Season: Part two — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Desperados — NETFLIX FILM

JU-ON: Origins — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Southern Survival — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming July 8th

Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Stateless — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Was It Love? — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming July 9th

Japan Sinks: 2020 — NETFLIX ANIME

The Protector: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming July 10th

The Claudia Kishi Club — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Down to Earth with Zac Efron — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space — NETFLIX FAMILY

Hello Ninja: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

O Crush Perfeito (Dating Around: Brazil) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Old Guard — NETFLIX FILM

The Twelve — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming July 14th

The Business of Drugs — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

On est ensemble (We Are One) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Urzila Carlson: Overqualified Loser — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Streaming July 15th

Dark Desire — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Gli Infedeli (The Players) — NETFLIX FILM

Skin Decision: Before and After — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming July 16th

Fatal Affair — NETFLIX FILM

Indian Matchmaking — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

MILF — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming July 17th

Boca a Boca (Kissing Game) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Cursed — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming July 20th

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love — NETFLIX FAMILY

Streaming July 21st

How to Sell Drugs Online (Quickly ): Season Two — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Jack Whitehall: I’m Only Joking — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Street Food: Latin America — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Streaming July 22nd

Fear City: New York vs. The Mafia — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Love on the Spectrum — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Norsemen: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Signs — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming July 23rd

The Larva Island Movie — NETFLIX FAMILY

Streaming July 24th

¡A cantar! (Sing On! Spain) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Animal Crackers — NETFLIX FILM

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Keys of the Songwing — NETFLIX FAMILY

The Kissing Booth two — NETFLIX FILM

Ofrenda a la Tormenta — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming July 28th

Last Chance U: Laney — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Streaming July 29th

The Hater — NETFLIX FILM

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming July 30th

Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy — NETFLIX ANIME

Streaming July 31st

Get Actually — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Latte and the Magic Waterstone — NETFLIX FAMILY

Seriously Single — NETFLIX FILM

The Speed Cubers — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Sugar Rush: Extra Sweet — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Umbrella Academy: Season Two — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Vis a vis: El Oasis (Locked Up) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL