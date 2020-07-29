What Do We Know About Euphoria Season 2? Release Date Delayed By Coronavirus.

- Advertisement -

Zendaya — who’s been nominated for her first-ever Emmy for her work Euphoria — has revealed that work on the upcoming episodes was going to start if the stunt closed down production.

“We’re supposed to go back to work, I believe, on March 16,” she advised Variety.

“And, literally, four or three days before that, they were shut down. I was like, I had been so close’ We did camera tests and hair and makeup tests, and we got to see everyone, and we had the sets had been constructed.”

Euphoria season 2 release date delayed by coronavirus.

After the pacey, mysterious season 1 finale saw Rue relapse and — quite possibly — expire, Euphoria fans were relieved when HBO affirmed a second run of the electric teenager play for 2020.

However, it now appears likely that the Euphoria season 2 release date will be pushed back until next season.

Zendaya explained that the new series’s scripts have been completed and abandoned her”so excited”.

“Just to return home is really what it feels like,” she explained.

“But of course, this has happened, and I’m just grateful that I am in the position I am in. I can’t complain. I’m really lucky to be healthy and safe and know I have work, Euphoria, that will be there.”

Sydney Sweeney, who plays Cassie, stated she expects filming will commence in the summertime.

“They also don’t need to rush anything just in case,” she told ET.

“It isn’t safe, so I don’t believe that they wanna get a lot of hope in our minds and have to push it more. So we’re kind of just waiting and visiting right now.”

What do we know about Euphoria season 2?

Sweeney teased that”literally everything” about season 2 will be”darker” than the original run — which dealt with everything from sexual abuse to drug dependence.

“You won’t even be able to guess what’s coming,” Sweeney added, explaining that there’s no way she might have figured her character’s narrative.

“It’s just shocking. I mean everything with life for a teen is shocking, so you will never know what to anticipate.”

The darker tone has been hinted at by a casting call which appeared in January, looking for three new characters: a”sensitive outsider”, a”scrappy fighter” and a drug-addicted sex employee.

Kelvin Harrison Jr is linking the Euphoria cast for season 2 in a mystery role, which may or may not be among those three.

He advised Sophisticated’s Watch Less podcast that he’s”never seen a character in this way, season”.

“I can almost argue that it hasn’t been done,” he added. “It is interesting, it’s definitely a character of the time, and that’s all I got. He’s interesting.”

Hunter Schafer theorized that her character Jules could find pleasure with Rue.

“I feel as if there has been a great deal of turmoil that’s been simmering below lots of these characters’ surface, therefore I expect lots of this turmoil can be solved,” she informed Variety.

Is that Rue will pull after season 1 ended with a group which many interpreted as her death.

“Rue isn’t dead. I could say for sure,” showrunner Sam Levinson told The Hollywood Reporter.

He teased that viewers would have to understand Fezco a little better, describing: “His story didn’t belong in season one, it belongs in season two — and that is something which I knew fairly early on.