What Are The Best Gas Mileage SUV’s You Can Buy Today !

- Advertisement -

In this article we are gonna be discussing about top 5 best Gas Mileage SUV’s in India.

HYUNDAI VENUE 2019 it was when Korean automaker, Hyundai had launched the Venue sub-4 meter compact SUV in India. It is currently the best-selling SUV, thanks to its modern styling and feature-loaded cabin. The mileage on this car is not only brilliant but it stands out by 2-3 kmpl than the second-best car on our list.

The SUV is available in 3 engine options – a 82bhp, 1.2-litre petrol, a 99bhp, 1.5-litre diesel and a 118bhp, 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol. The naturally-aspirated petrol model delivers 17.52kmpl, while the turbocharged petrol manual and automatic returns 18.2kmpl and 18.15kmpl respectively. The diesel Hyundai Venue is claimed to return 23.4kmpl.

HONDA WR-V

Honda is the closest word one can find to the word reliability and peace of mind. They had launched the Jazz hatchback-based SUV in early 2017. Called the Honda WR-V, the compact SUV has been doing reasonably well in the competitive market. Despite being sub-compact in size, the WR-V offers best-in-class cabin space with a beautifully aligned headlamps. Most importantly, it is one of the most desirable SUV is its highly-efficient engine setup.

The gasoline unit makes 89bhp with 110Nm, the oil burner develops a maximum power of 99bhp with 200Nm. In the BSVI form, the Honda WR-V returns a fuel efficiency of 16.5kmpl in petrol and 20.7kmpl in diesel.

TATA NEXON

The next on our list is the Tata Nexon. It first broke cover in its concept avatar at the 2014 Delhi Auto Expo. The sub-4 meter SUV is also one of the most powerful SUV in its league. There is only one downside of this car, and that has to be the quality of plastics Tata offers on its Nexon. Nevertheless, it is available with two engine options – 120bhp, 1.2-litre turbo petrol and 108bhp, 1.5-liter turbo diesel. The torque figure of the gasoline unit and oil burner stands at 170Nm and 260Nm respectively. The car is a Front Wheel Drive while its gearbox is mated to a 6-speed manual or AMT unit. The SUV is claimed to return an ARAI certified fuel efficiency of 17kmpl and 21.5kmpl in petrol and diesel, respectively.

FORD ECOSPORT

Ford EcoSport is the first official subcompact SUV in the Indian market. They launched the face-lifted version of the legendary Ecosport in late 2017. The new EcoSport comprises of an all-new 1.5-liter, three-cylinder Ti-VCT petrol engine along with a 1.5-liter TDCi diesel powertrain. The new 1.5L petrol unit makes power worth 121.3bhp against 150Nm of torque and the oil burner delivers a top power of 99bhp with 205Nm of torque. With a new petrol engine, the new EcoSport facelift is claimed to deliver 7% better mileage than the previous motor. While the petrol version delivers 15.9kmpl, the diesel unit returns 21.7kmpl.

MAHINDRA XUV300

The Desi SUV maker Mahindra, had launched the XUV300 sub-4 meter SUV in early 2019. The new model is based on the SsangYong’s X100 platform. It is currently available as a premium model and sits slightly above the competition in terms of pricing and features. XUV300 is available with 2 engine options – a 1.2-liter, turbocharged petrol and a 1.5-liter turbocharged diesel. While the former is good for 109bhp and 200Nm of torque, the oil burner produces 115bhp and 300Nm of torque. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual and an AMT unit. The petrol model is claimed to return a certified fuel economy of 17kmpl, while diesel is rated at 20kmpl.

So, there you go guys, which car would you like to buy today or in the dear future?

Let us know in the comments section below.