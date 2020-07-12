Westworld Star Evan Rachel Wood Says She Would “Want To Come Back” For The Sci-fi Show’s Fourth Season.

- Advertisement -

Westworld star Evan Rachel Wood says she’d”want to come back” to the sci-fi show’s fourth season.

Her excitement apart though, it remains unclear whether she will get the chance to reprise her role as sponsor Dolores Abernathy, as the character appeared to be killed off or at least, have her awareness erased by new large bad Serac (Vincent Cassel) — through its season 3 finale.

“I discovered halfway through, or towards the conclusion,” Wood said on a recent episode of this Variety and iHeart podcast The Big Ring.

“We really discover the arc of our personalities episode by episode. We get a general idea where our characters are at, what their mission would be, and then go they tell us.

“Then we know as we go. It is one of the reasons why I think it’s hard to work on, but also what makes it exciting,” she continued. “So [co-creator Jonathan Nolan] called me up and broke the news to me.

“He explained that she was going to die. He was very blunt about it, and slightly mysterious about other questions I had, but confirmed that yes, the Dolores that we all know is gone”

Recalling how hard it had been to keep the details of her onscreen demise a secret, Wood remembered it was particularly tricky to keep it, and when she did find out, she was gutted.

“I knew she was likely to be devastated, and she was, but greater than I anticipated,” she clarified. “I called her up, and she’s just weeping,’It took her memories, I really don’t know’.

“I had to be like,’No, but mom, this is…’ I had to give her a sort of hope. I know why she was so angry; she takes it personally.”