Westworld Season 4: Release Date, Do Not Miss Anything About Your Favourite Show! Whether She Will Be Back For Season 4

By- Alok Chand
Westworld is a science fiction TV Show Made Lisa Joy and by Jonathan Nolan, produced by HBO. The series is an entire bundle of science, fiction, and drama and up until now, we’ve got 3 seasons. Westworld season 4 has been confirmed a couple of weeks before the Westworld season 3 finale which reveals the popularity of the show among lovers.

Westworld Season 4:

Westworld season 4 Release date

We don’t have a specific release date yet and sadly, and it will not be soon. Usually, the gap between 2 seasons has been two decades or so. But the wait could be shorter this time if year 4 functions for eight episodes as season 3. So I can safely say it is unlikely we will see Bernard along with the gang before 2022. Coronavirus Pandemic is also a factor.

Cast

Most of the lead characters will be the same. If the characters are lifeless before the actors may still come back. Cast in the season 4 might be

Thandie Newton As Maeve Millay
Ed Harris As William / The Man in Black
Tessa Thompson As Charlotte Hale
Evan Rachel Wood As Dolores Abernathy
Jeffrey Wright As Bernard Lowe
Aaron Paul As Caleb Nicole
Tao Okamoto As Hanaryo
Luke Hemsworth as Ashley Stubbs

Possible Plot

Following the eye-catching premier the 2nd, in the year of the show

The season became much more complicated. With characters dying and returning all over the area, it was easy to lose track of who wasn’t, and that was living. Season 3 was a reset since most of the plot unfolded at a digestible timeline. So most enthusiasts will expect season 4 to construct upon the more straightforward storyline of season 3.
Till the end of season 3, the hosts had left the playground, so this year could very well be the end for sentient robots. Then the war against humankind may reach a climax that would provide spins in the season’s last episodes if that occurs.

Fan notions on season 4

Just like a TV show or any other Sci-fi movie Westworld too provides its fans with a lot of room for imagination on this show and the characters’ potential future. And it’s our best with leaving fan theories to come.

Fan concept 1

Time jump/A Distant Future- At the end of season 3, there were 2 post-credit scenes. In one of these, Bernard is seen sitting coated in dirt. The dirt may represent a lengthy passage of time. Where William walks covered in mud, this is also encouraged by yet another post-credit scene from year 2. Lisa Joy had previously made clear that this scene occurs in an unknown future. So could the views be in precisely the same timeline in a distant future?

Fan Theory 2

The Hosts’ growth – Another scene reveals Hale was producing her host military. This could be like the Future movie world. Hale may attempt to take over the world as a whole by substituting influential people with hosts.

Fan Theory 3

Dolores may come back – There were 5 pearls or versions of Dolores. While two remained, 3 were destroyed. One in the decapitated head and another in the living body of Lauren of Musashi. Since she did the same thing for him, bernard may use these pearls and bring Dolores back to life.

Alok Chand

