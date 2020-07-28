Home TV Series HBO Westworld season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Trailer !!!
Westworld season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Trailer !!!

By- Rekha yadav
Created by Jonathan Nolan, Westworld is an American science fiction and dystopian series that was first premiered on HBO on October 2, 2016.

The show relies on a movie with the same name published in 1973, along with only a bit from the movie”Futureworld” that was released in 1976. Westworld is rated as one of the most-watched series on HBO and has bagged 9 Emmy awards.

The show is about a fictional theme park where robots called hosts are all programmed to entertain customers for their pleasure. The consumers can do anything they wish to or how cruel they would like to be. Entirely simply one comes to explore their self that is true here.

The series has three-season plus a total of 28 episodes, and now it is all set for season 4’s renewal. Here’s what we know about the upcoming season!

Release Date: Westworld season 4 

The renewal of year 4 of Westworld was declared back in April 2020; however, there’s no announcement of the date when it will release. And it specific, the season is going to be delayed due to the Coronavirus outbreak and will be very likely to release someplace in 2022.

Cast: Westworld season 4 

There is no official announcement from the makers of the show about the throw, but we anticipate the principle cast from season 3 will reprise their roles in season 4 as well.

The main casts include:

Evan Rachel Wood as Dolores Abernathy
Thandie Newton as Maeve Millay
Jeffrey Wright as Bernard Lowe
Ed Harris as William
Tessa Thompson as Charlotte Hale
Apart from them, we may see new faces too. When we get any info about the same, we’ll upgrade you.

Plot: Westworld season 4

No details about the plot have been shown, but season 3 left us with loose ends so we can predict based on them.

The season ended with William being murdered and replaced by a host controlled by Hales. So, season 4 is very likely to focus on the same. Additionally, the season is expected to explore Dolores Abernathy, who escapes from the Westworld’s fate.

As humans have found about AI that manipulated them before as the age of calculations is finished, we could likely see a new world.

Aside from that, season 4 has a lot to provide more than what is cited above, and fans are waiting for season 4 of Westworld.

Trailer: Westworld season 4

There is no trailer accessible yet before the show is about to premiere, as the preview is released. We must wait long to release that isn’t likely to discharge before 2021.

