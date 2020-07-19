Home TV Series HBO Westworld season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More Updates !!!
Westworld season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More Updates !!!

By- Rekha yadav
Dystopian world, your mind and twisted future, all sound like components of a fantastic show. We are going to be talking about a few of these shows here, in other words, Westworld.

Made by HBO and created by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, this show is about the top shelf of HBO’S hit shows such as Game of Thrones and True Detective.
It is based on a picture.

The show is also rated as the first time of almost any HBO series. All three seasons are critically acclaimed for its visuals, performances, motifs, and superb background scores. The series has also bagged 9 Prime Time Emmy Awards out of 43 nominations. The fans are anticipating the fourth run, so let’s find out more about it.

When and Where Will Westworld Season 4 air? 

The third season premiered back on March 15, 2020, also concluded that its eight-episode run on May 3, 2020. The series was renewed for a fourth run together with a confirmation from Sky Atlantic it would keep on broadcasting the series in the UK, in April 2020.

Since Westworld provides a new season with a two-year gap, it’ll be a very long time to see season 4 on air. Also, considering the pandemic at hand, we hope it doesn’t take any longer than usual. We expect a release date in 2022.

What Might Happen in Season 4?

Season three had more of this world as the background and unfurled away from the futuristic theme park. There was action in year three compared to previous ones. It ended with the death of William, aka the Man in Black. Season 4 will explore Dolores Abernathy’s destiny.

Cast

HBO hasn’t made any official announcements for the throw, but we expect the majority of the large guns will come back, including Ed Harris, Tessa Thompson, Thandie Newton, and Jeffrey Wright.


