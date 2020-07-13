Home TV Series HBO Westworld season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More Update !!!
TV Series

Westworld season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More Update !!!

By- Rekha yadav
Westworld is a science fiction TV Show created by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, Made by HBO. The show is a whole bundle of science, fiction, and drama, and up until now, we’ve got three seasons. Westworld season 4 has been confirmed a couple of weeks before the Westworld season 3 finale, which shows the show’s massive popularity among fans.

Westworld season 4 release date

Usually, the gap between the two seasons has been two decades or so. However, the wait could be shorter now if year 4 runs for eight episodes as period 3. I can safely state that it is unlikely we’ll see Bernard and the gang again before 2022. Coronavirus Pandemic is also a factor.

Cast

Most of the lead roles are going to be the same. Even if the characters are dead before the actors may still return into a new host body, the casualties from year three could reappear in season 4. Possible cast in the season 4 might be

Thandie Newton As Maeve Millay
Ed Harris As William / The Man in Black
Tessa Thompson As Charlotte Hale
Evan Rachel Wood As Dolores Abernathy
Jeffrey Wright As Bernard Lowe
Aaron Paul As Caleb Nicole
Tao Okamoto As Hanaryo
Luke Hemsworth as Ashley Stubbs

Possible Plot

Following the series’s eye premier in season, the 2nd

The season became far more complex. With characters dying and returning all over the place, it was easy to eliminate track of who was alive and who wasn’t. Season 3 was a somewhat simpler reset since most of the plot unfolded at a single digestible deadline. So most fans will expect season 4 to construct upon the slightly more straightforward storyline of year 3.

Until the end of season 3, all the hosts had left the playground so that this year could be the end for sentient robots. If that happens, then the war against humanity may attain a climax that could provide even grander spins in the season’s final episodes.

Fan theories on season 4

Like any other Sci-fi movie or TV series, Westworld gives its fans a lot of room for creativity on the potential future of this show and the characters. And as die-hard lovers, it is our best to come with exiting fan theories.

Fan theory 1

In one of these, Bernard is seen sitting coated in dirt. The dirt may represent a long passage of time. This is also supported by another post-credit scene from season two, where William walks covered in dust. Lisa Joy had previously made clear that this scene occurs in a distant future. So, could the views be in the same timeline in a distant future?

Fan Theory 2

This could be like the film Future world. Hale may attempt to take over the world by replacing healthy people using hosts.

Fan Theory 3

Dolores may come back – There were five pearls or different versions of Dolores. Three were destroyed, while two remained. Bernad may use these pearls and bring Dolores back to life since she did the same thing for him.

Rekha yadav

