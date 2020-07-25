Home TV Series HBO Westworld season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Know Everything !!!
Westworld season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Know Everything !!!

By- Rekha yadav
All sound like fine ingredients of a great show, a dystopian world, a twisted future, and your twisted thoughts. We are going to be speaking about one of those shows here, that is, Westworld.

Produced by HBO and made by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, this show is on the top shelf of HBO’S hit shows like Game of Thrones and True Detective.
It is based on a film of the same which published back in 1973.

The series is also rated as the most-watched first time of any HBO string. All three seasons are acclaimed for its visuals, performances, motifs, and excellent background scores. The show has bagged 9 Prime Time Emmy Awards out of 43 nominations. The fans are anticipating the fourth run, so let us learn more about it.

When and Where Will Westworld Season 4 air? 

The next season premiered back on March 15, 2020, and concluded its eight-episode run on May 3, 2020. The show was revived for a fourth run along with a confirmation from Sky Atlantic that it would keep broadcasting the series.
Considering that Westworld delivers a brand new season with a two-year gap, it’ll be a long time to see season 4. Additionally, taking into consideration the pandemic, we only hope it doesn’t make any longer than usual. We anticipate a launch date in 2022.

What Might Happen in Season 4?

Season three unfurled from the theme park and needed more of the world as the background. There was far more action in year three than the previous ones. It ended, aka the Man in Black. Season 4 will explore Dolores Abernathy’s destiny.

Cast

HBO hasn’t made any official statements for the throw, but we expect most of the large guns will be back, including Thandie Newton, Tessa Thompson, Ed Harris, and Jeffrey Wright.

