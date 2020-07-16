Westworld Season 4: Release date, Cast, Plot And Everything We Know So Far

- Advertisement -

“Westworld” Season 4 is in the works and could be set in the long run, away from the human world.

HBO declared the fourth season of its sci-fi Western drama on April 22, a couple of weeks before Season 3 finale on May 3. As showrunners, HBO’s president of programming Casey Bloys said at the moment, Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan will be arriving.

There haven’t been many updates on which direction the show will take in the upcoming season. In Season 3, the android theme park for its super-rich was largely ignored, and the majority of the time was spent in the human world. However, the final scenes of the season suggested that this might change in”Westworld” Season 4.

Bernard’s (Jeffrey Wright) final scene appeared to imply that”Westworld” will likely be heading farther in the future, possibly to find”an answer to what happens following the end of the world,” TechRadar noted. The theme of free will be explored more deeply in the season.

In terms of the returning cast, Evan Rachel Wood’s future is uncertain. From the Season 3 finale, Dolores Abernathy, her personality, destroyed the artificial intelligence program erasing herself out of existence.

Wood expressed a desire to go back on the HBO show, although Dolores is gone for good, show bosses have confirmed.

Best ArticlesCharles Koch Net Worth: Koch Industries CEO Has Donated$1 Billion To Nonprofits

“I would like to return,” Wood said on July 9 during an appearance on the wide variety and iHeart podcast”The Big Ticket.”

When and Where Will West world Season 4 air?

The next season concluded its operation and premiered back on March 15, 2020. The show was renewed for a run along with a confirmation from Sky Atlantic it would keep on broadcasting the series, in April 2020.

Considering that Westworld delivers a new season with a two-year gap, so it’ll be a long time to see season 4 on the atmosphere. Additionally, taking into consideration the pandemic at hand, we hope it does not take any longer than usual. We expect a release date in 2022.

What Might Happen in Season 4?

Season three unfurled from the theme park and had more of the world. There was a lot more activity in season 3 than the previous ones. It ended aka the Man in Black. Season 4 will explore Dolores Abernathy’s destiny.

Westworld Season 4 Cast

HBO hasn’t made any official announcements for its throw, but we anticipate the majority of the big guns will return, including Tessa Thompson Ed Harris, Thandie Newton, and Jeffrey Wright.