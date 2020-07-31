Home TV Series HBO Westworld season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All News !!!
Westworld season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All News !!!

By- Rekha yadav
The dystopian entire world, your thoughts along with the twisted future, all sound like fine ingredients of a fantastic show. We will be speaking about one of those shows here, in other words, Westworld.

Developed by HBO and created by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy this show is on the top shelf of HBO’S hit shows like Game of Thrones and Authentic Detective.

It is founded on a film.

The series can be rated as the most-watched first season of almost any HBO original string. All three seasons have been critically acclaimed for background scores, performances, themes, and its visuals. The series also has bagged 9 Prime Time Emmy Awards out of 43 nominations. The fans are expecting the run, so let’s find out more about it.

When and Where Will Westworld Season 4 air? 

The third season premiered back on March 15, 2020, and reasoned its eight-episode run. The series was revived for a fourth run in April 2020, together with confirmation from Sky Atlantic it would continue broadcasting the show.

Since Westworld provides a new season with a two-year gap, it is going to be a very long time to see season 4 to the atmosphere. Also, taking into consideration the pandemic accessible, we just hope it does not take any longer than normal. We expect a release date in 2022.

What Might Happen in Season 4?

Season three unfurled from the futuristic theme park and had more of this world. There was action in year 3 compared to previous ones. It ended with the passing of William, aka the Man in Black. Season 4 will explore Dolores Abernathy’s fate.

Cast

HBO hasn’t made any official statements for the cast, but we expect most of the guns will be back, including Tessa Thompson, Ed Harris, Thandie Newton, and Jeffrey Wright.

By- Rekha yadav

