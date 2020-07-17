Westworld season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All Latest Update !!!

- Advertisement -

Season 4 of HBO’s”Westworld” is expected to air sometime in 2022

Evan Rachel Wood, who played Dolores, wants to return for”Westworld” Season 4

Tessa Thompson’s Charlotte Hale could be next season’s supervillain

“Westworld” Season 4 is in the works and could be put in the long run, from the human world.

HBO declared the fourth season of its sci-fi Western play on April 22, a couple of weeks ahead of Season 3 finale on May 3. Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy will be returning as showrunners, HBO’s president of Casey Bloys said at the moment.

There haven’t been many updates on which direction the show will take in the upcoming season. In Season 3, the android theme park for its super-rich was mostly ignored, and most of the time has been spent in the human world. However, the final scenes of the season suggested that this might change in”Westworld” Season 4.

Bernard’s (Jeffrey Wright) final scene seemed to imply that”Westworld” will likely be heading farther in the future, possibly to find”a response to what comes after the end of the world,” TechRadar noted. The subject of free will also be explored in the season.

In terms of the returning cast, the future of Evan Rachel Wood is unclear. In the Season 3 finale, Dolores Abernathy, her character, destroyed the artificial intelligence program, thereby erasing herself out of presence.

Dolores is gone permanently, reveal bosses have verified, but Wood expressed a desire.

However, the actress also confirmed in the same interview that”the Dolores we know is gone,” by the showrunners.

Viewers can also see more of Caleb (Aaron Paul) at”Westworld” Season 4, such as his connection with Maeve, revealed actress Thandie Newton.

“Maeve’s relationship with Caleb, that is interesting, too, because we have had hardly any of that,” she said during an interview with Deadline. “I don’t think that it’s likely to be as straightforward as Caleb only continues the work that Dolores is performing.”

“Although why has Dolores place him in this position? Is she that interested in humanity having a pioneer? Why? Is it only an experiment for her? Step out to pop around a whole other world and begin doing shit around there? I simply think that it’s worlds within worlds,” she continued.

Another development might be Tessa Thompson’s Charlotte Hale’s transformation to a supervillain in the upcoming installment.

In terms of the premiere date, “Westworld” Season 4 is expected to air sometime in 2022 as the gap between seasons has been two years so far.