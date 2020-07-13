Westworld Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Latest Information Here

- Advertisement -

Season 3 of HBO‘s Westworld is arriving on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD on Nov. 17, 2020. According to insiders, the addicting, although confusing HBO show, was just renewed for a fourth season and may even go through a final and sixth season. The series made by Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan for television and is loosely based on the book by Michael Crichton.

On disc, Westworld is presented in 2160p using Dolby Vision/HDR10 (4k Blu-ray) and 1080p (Blu-ray) both at 16×9 (1.78.1) aspect ratio. The sound on the 4k Blu-ray, like previous seasons, is offered in Dolby Atmos while the Kinect provides a DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 soundtrack.

Bonus features include featurettes Creating Westworld’s Truth and Welcome to Westworld, in addition to other features such as A Vision for the Future, Exploring War World, and Westworld on Location Home Entertainment Exclusive. (See below for details.)

Westworld season 4 release date

We do not have a specific release date, and unfortunately, it will not be. Usually, the gap between the two seasons has been two decades or so. However, the wait may be shorter now if season four functions for eight episodes season 3. I can say it is unlikely we’ll see the gang along with Bernard before 2022. Coronavirus Pandemic is a factor here.

Westworld season 4 Cast

The majority of the lead roles will be the same. The actors may come back into a host body, meaning that season three casualties could reappear in season 32, if the characters are dead. Possible cast in the season 4 might be

Thandie Newton As Maeve Millay

Ed Harris As William / The Man in Black

Tessa Thompson As Charlotte Hale

Evan Rachel Wood As Dolores Abernathy

Jeffrey Wright As Bernard Lowe

Aaron Paul As Caleb Nicole

Tao Okamoto As Hanaryo

Luke Hemsworth as Ashley Stubbs

Possible Plot

After the series’s eye premier the 2nd, in season 1

The season became much more complex. With characters coming and dying all over the place, it was easy to lose track of that wasn’t and who was alive. Season 3 was a somewhat simpler reset as the majority of the plot unfolded at a digestible timeline. So enthusiasts will anticipate season 4 to build upon the somewhat simpler storyline of season 3.

Until the end of season 3, the hosts had left the playground, so this season could be the ending for sentient robots. Then the war against humankind may attain a climax that would provide grander twists in the season’s final episodes if this happens.

Fan theories on season 4

The same as a TV show or any other Sci-fi film Westworld provides its fans with a lot of space for imagination on the figures’ potential future and this show. And it is our best to come with leaving fan theories.

Fan theory 1

Time jump/A Distant Future- At the end of season 3, there were two scenes. In one of them, Bernard is observed sitting covered in dirt. The dirt may signify a passage of time. Where William walks covered in dirt, another post-credit scene from season two also supports this. Lisa Joy had made clear that this scene occurs in a distant future. So could both the scenes be in precisely the exact same timeline in a remote future?

Fan Theory 2

The growth of the Hosts- Another post-credit scene shows Hale was producing her host military. This might be like the Future movie world. By substituting people using 14, hale may attempt to take over the world.

Fan Theory 3

Dolores may come back – There were five pearls or different versions of Dolores. Three were ruined while two stayed—one in Musashi’s decapitated head and another in Lauren’s body. Bernad brings Dolores back to life because she did exactly the same thing and may use these pearls.