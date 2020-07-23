Westworld Season 4: HBO Release Date, Cast, Plot And All You Need To Know

- Advertisement -

The famous science fiction series Westworld has always been successful to win the hearts of the audience. The amazing storyline and the cast’s performance have to lead to series to continue its journey with three beautiful seasons and currently, the fourth one is also on the way. The series made by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy is a prediction of a movie of the same name in 1973 and also it’s sequel named Futureworldin 1976. After the third season, fans questioned whether there would be a fourth season or not. To the answer, Yes, the makers confirmed of having the next season in the series. Let us know more about season 4 as to the release date, cast and plot.

RELEASE DATE

The renewing of the fourth season of the series was announced officially on HBO in April. However, the ongoing pandemic might delay the dates and we can expect it to be out sometime in 2021 or 2022.

CAST

The lead cast of the show remains the same. These include Thandie Newton as Maeve Millay, Jeffery Wright as Bernard Lowe, Luke Hemsworth as Ashley Stubbs, Lee Sizemore as Simon Quarterman, Angela Sarafyan as Clementine Pennyfeather, and the Individual in Black played by E.D Harris, and more.

PLOT

The story basically shows the dark side of the on growing Artificial Intelligence and shows the demolishing future of human lives. The story revolves around an amusement park with technology populated by hosts. Some high paying guest fulfill their deepest fantasies in that part. The hosts are programmed not to harm humans. However, this doesn’t work long and we see in the third season, which is in the midst of the 21st century, where humans’ lives are pushed and controlled by the same intelligence.

The plot for the fourth season is not yet known, however, we can expect the story to continue from where it left and see further as to how humans free themselves from the trap.