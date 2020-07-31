Home TV Series HBO Westworld Season 4 expected release date, every plot and cast details we...
Westworld Season 4 expected release date, every plot and cast details we know so far

By- Dhanraj
Season 3 of this mind-bending Science fiction TV series, Westworld premiered on March 15, 2020. In April, series was renewed for the Season 4. Fans are eagerly waiting for the return of the series as showrunners and cast are dropping hints about the Season 4.

Westworld Season 4 renewal status and future

HBO Programming Head Casey Bloys said on April 22 released a statement confirming the renewal “From the western theme park to the technocratic metropolis of the near future, we’ve thoroughly enjoyed every twist and turn from the minds of master storytellers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy,” president of We can’t wait to see where their inspired vision takes us next.”

HBO is betting big on this show as future of the show is looking good. HBO. The Hollywood Reporter recently reported that we may even be in for a sixth season.

Westworld Season 4 plot and cast details

 It is based on the 1973 film of the same name). The story is set in the Westworld, a fictional, technologically advanced Wild-West-themed amusement park populated by android.

Westworld’s season 3 did a big transition by moving its characters outside the titular park and into the “real world”. This complete change in the art and style received mixed reactions from the fans mostly positive. Nonetheless, fans are excited for the next season.

In a panel discussion, Nolan hinted that Man in black played by William can play the role of Main Villain in Season 4.

“[William] winds up becoming this thing [a host] that he’s controlled for so long. And on a visceral level, I just can’t wait to watch Ed kill everyone.” Of course referring to Ed Harris character.

You can’t make any cast prediction for this show. It’s clone based theme makes the show really unpredictable considering that show can revive any character.

Westworld Season 4 expected release date

Joy and Nolan both hinted that it will likely be another 2 years, roughly, before Season 4 release.

HBO programming chief Casey Bloys told Variety “As Jonah and Lisa will tell you, I will always say, ‘Can we get it sooner?'” Bloys elaborated. “As shows get bigger and more complicated, I think more time between seasons is probably becoming more of the norm”

Also Read:   Westworld season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Much More !!!
