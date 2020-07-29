Westworld Season 4: Cast, Plot, Release Date And Much More!!!

- Advertisement -

Westworld is a science fiction television series. As of now, three seasons of Westworld have already been released.

The first two seasons of Westworld contains 10 episodes each. The third season contains eight episodes. The length of each episode of Westworld ranges from 57 minutes to 91 minutes each.

All three seasons of Westworld have received positive reviews from the critics as well as the audience. Westworld Season 1, 2, and 3 have a rating of 87%, 86%, and 74% respectively. The series is well known for its visuals, storyline, uniqueness, and much more.

Westworld Season 4 Cast:

There are no official updates related to the cast of Westworld Season 4. However, it is expected that the main cast from the first three seasons of Westworld will be returning in the fourth season too. The main cast of the first three seasons of Westworld includes Thandie Newton, Jeffrey Wright, Simon Quarterman, Angela Sarafyan, and many others. Evan Rachel Wood may not be returning for Westworld Season 4 as the story of her character is complete. However, we can even witness her return. There are chances that many new cast may also be added in Westworld Season 4. Westworld Season 3 saw the addition of Aaron Paul to the cast.

Westworld Season 4 Plot:

At the end of Westworld Season 3, it is seen that the Man in Balck is killed as well as replaced by a host. Relating to the plot, the makers have said that, like Westworld Season 3, Westworld Season 4 will also be unique in its storyline. Many new surprises in the plot can be expected in Westworld Season 4.

Westworld Season 4 Release Date:

The third season of Westworld aired from 15th March 2020 to 3rd May 2020. The makers renewed Westworld for a fourth season even before Westworld Season 3 finished its run. Every new season of Westworld takes a minimum of 15-16 months to release. Considering that, Westworld Season 4 may release at the end of 2021.

But, there are high chances that the series will be releasing in 2022 since production is on a halt. Productions are on halt due to the coronavirus pandemic.