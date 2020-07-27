Westworld Season 3: Release Date, Cast And All The Recant Update

- Advertisement -

Westworld is an American science fiction western television series produced by HBO and created by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy. This TV series is based on a 1973 film of the same name written by Michael Crichton.

The season 1 of the show comprised of 10 episodes and was aired from October 2, 2016. The following month, the show was renewed for its second season. Westworld also boasts of the most-watched first season of any HBO original series.

The second season of Westworld aired on April 22, 2018 to June 24, 2018. The second season of the series had 10 episodes in total. The show has also won 9 Primetime Emmy Awards out of 43 nominations.

Westworld season 3 release date

Season 3 of the show has already been broadcasted on HBO. The show premiered on March 15, 2020 to May 3, 2020. Season 3 consisted of 8 episodes. Season 3 of the show has received mostly positive reviews from the critics. If you haven’t watched the show yet, it is a must-watch on our list.

Westworld season 3 cast

The below-written cast was the part of the show.

Evan Rachel Wood as Dolores Abernathy, Thandie Newton as Maeve Millay, Jeffrey Wright as Bernard Lowe, Tessa Thompson as Charlotte Hale, Aaron Pul as Caleb Nichols, Ed Harris, Luke Hemsworth, Simon Quarterman as Lee Sizemore and many other well-known artists were a part of the show.

Season 3 of the show boasts of an average viewership of 0.8 million viewers in the U.S. alone.

The show is a must watch on our list. For more information, keep reading www.worldtoptrend.com for more updates related to TV shows, the latest movies, and game releases.

Till then, stay safe, stay updated.