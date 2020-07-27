Home TV Series HBO Westworld Season 3: Release Date, Cast And All The Recant Update
TV SeriesHBO

Westworld Season 3: Release Date, Cast And All The Recant Update

By- Aryan Singh
- Advertisement -

Westworld is an American science fiction western television series produced by HBO and created by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy. This TV series is based on a 1973 film of the same name written by Michael Crichton.

The season 1 of the show comprised of 10 episodes and was aired from October 2, 2016. The following month, the show was renewed for its second season. Westworld also boasts of the most-watched first season of any HBO original series.

The second season of Westworld aired on April 22, 2018 to June 24, 2018. The second season of the series had 10 episodes in total. The show has also won 9 Primetime Emmy Awards out of 43 nominations.

Also Read:   Here Is Everything You Need To Know About Westworld Season 3

Westworld season 3 release date

Season 3 of the show has already been broadcasted on HBO. The show premiered on March 15, 2020 to May 3, 2020. Season 3 consisted of 8 episodes. Season 3 of the show has received mostly positive reviews from the critics. If you haven’t watched the show yet, it is a must-watch on our list.

Also Read:   Star Wars: Is Rise of Skywalker's Final Shot Using Reused Footage?

Westworld season 3 cast

The below-written cast was the part of the show.

Evan Rachel Wood as Dolores Abernathy, Thandie Newton as Maeve Millay, Jeffrey Wright as Bernard Lowe, Tessa Thompson as Charlotte Hale, Aaron Pul as Caleb Nichols, Ed Harris, Luke Hemsworth, Simon Quarterman as Lee Sizemore and many other well-known artists were a part of the show.

Also Read:   Dead To Me Season 3: All You Need To Know About Release Date, Cast, And Plot

Season 3 of the show boasts of an average viewership of 0.8 million viewers in the U.S. alone.

The show is a must watch on our list. For more information, keep reading www.worldtoptrend.com for more updates related to TV shows, the latest movies, and game releases.

Till then, stay safe, stay updated.

- Advertisement -
Aryan Singh

Must Read

Westworld Season 3: Release Date, Cast And All The Recant Update

HBO Aryan Singh -
Westworld is an American science fiction western television series produced by HBO and created by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy. This TV series is...
Read more

Re:Zero – Starting Life in Another World Fans are Loving Echidna’s Debut

Entertainment Naveen Yadav -
The wait of these fans stopped being expected for Re: Zero Season 2, which initially set to premiere in April before being delayed on...
Read more

At a fairly shocking turn of events, Amazon has 3M N95 face masks

Technology Nitu Jha -
At a fairly shocking turn of events, Amazon has 3M N95 face masks, and even superior 3M N100 face masks recorded that anybody can...
Read more

Pennywise Can Return With More Movies

Entertainment Sweety Singh -
IT Chapter Two director Andy Muschietti explains how there can be more Pennywise movies. Even though the last film wraps up the book's story....
Read more

Outer Banks Season 2: Release Date And Know Here All Latest Updates About This Series

Netflix Ajeet Kumar -
Outer Banks, the series is fulfilling our urge for a nice summer vacation on a beach. Right now, amid pandemic that is a coronavirus,...
Read more

Good Girls Season 4 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Latest Updates!!!

Netflix Anand mohan -
After running for three successful seasons, Good Girls has been restored for a fourth season. The comedy-drama has won hearts with its satirical humor...
Read more

As Seen In The Newly-released Trailer For Archer Season 11

Netflix Santosh Yadav -
As noticed from the trailer for Archer season 11, the episodes comprise Sterling Archer having to cope with different status quos.
Also Read:   Westworld Season 3: Expected Release Date, Cast And Everything You Know So Far
Sterling Archer is officially...
Read more

Aladdin 2 Live-Action Movie Information Is Here

Entertainment Badshah Dhiraj -
An Aladdin series has been greenlit, together with new writers having been brought in for Guy Ritchie's follow up. What direction the film will...
Read more

Money Heist Season 5 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer

Netflix Anand mohan -
Netflix increased the stakes with its fourth season of the hit international show Money Heist, resulting in the most action-packed bloodsoaked iteration of incidents...
Read more

Anne With An E Season 4: Netflix Release Date, Cast, Plot And All You Need To Know

Netflix Aryan Singh -
The Canadian TV series Anne with an E was created by Moira Walley-Beckett. The show was created for CBC Television. The streaming rights to...
Read more
© World Top Trend