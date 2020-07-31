Westworld 3: Release Date, Main cast, Plot And Everything You Know So Far

- Advertisement -

OVERVIEW

The third part of the American fantasy dystopian television series Westworld aired on HBO on March 15, 2020, and ended on May 3, 2020, with the combination of eight episodes.

The television series was created by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, and it is based on the 1973 movie, written plus directed by Michael Crichton. The third season stars a whole cast led by Evan Rachel Wood, Thandie Newton, newcomer Aaron Paul, and Ed Harris. Vincent Cassel is introduced as the main antagonist.

Main cast

Evan Rachel Wood as Dolores Abernathy

Thandie Newton as Maeve Millay

Jeffrey Wright as Bernard Lowe

Tessa Thompson as Charlotte Hale

Aaron Paul as Caleb Nichols

Ed Harris as William

Luke Hemsworth as Ashley Stubbs

Simon Quarterman as Lee Sizemore

Vincent Cassel as Engerraund Serac

Angela Sarafyan as Clementine Pennyfeather

Tao Okamoto as Hanaryo

PLOT

We can’t say anything about the storyline today Because there are no trailers outer for the fourth season. Still, as we know, it continues its way from the place. On the other hand, the showrunners declare that season 4 will be the termination point for our sentient robots that are favorite.

If that’s the case, all bets will be off, and the war against humankind reaches a top. But we need to pause a little more for the season.

RELEASE DATE

Basing on the launch gap between the previous seasons, we could say that the fourth season will take a break of two decades from today. We can anticipate the air from the end of 2021 or possibly in 2022.

Is There A Trailer For Westworld’s Season 4?

presently, there is no announcement of the trailer or the teaser to the upcoming series. Since making and the filming are beneath delay, we can’t expect the trailer now. But, there are expectations for it to come out weeks before the announcement of the series.