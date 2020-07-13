We’re Here Season 2: Stand Up Comedy And Answers?

- Advertisement -

His post-Drag Race career has maintained this New York City queen very occupied. He’s the host of the Drag Race recap series”The Pit Stop,” he and Monét X Change discuss current events and other subjects in their podcast”Sibling Rivalry,” and he brought families closer together through the magic of haul “Drag My Dad.”

Together with Shangela and Eureka O’Hara, Bob has seen little towns throughout the nation and helped people find their inner fabulousness on the HBO series. We are here, which has been picked up for another season. And, if that was not enough, Bob’s latest comedy unique Bob that the Drag Queen: Live at Caroline’s is accessible to see on Apple TV, and it is hysterical, full of tales about her life in New York City along with other funny musings.

Bob, whose birthday happens to be today (Happy Birthday!) Talks about his many endeavors and shares how he lives in quarantine in our exclusive interview.

Bob the Drag Queen: Thank you. Violet was perfect. Violet’s not reluctant to share her feelings, and she is the ideal guest.

Well, I honestly said that, and I knew that I had been hired to perform [All-Stars 5], so I thought it’d be quite a fun thing to do like, “Who knows?” (Laughs) It’s been great for me throughout the quarantine and my creativity with all of this internet content. I’m enjoying it a lot.

I am so thankful because I almost had a heart attack when you stated you weren’t likely to be hosting anymore.

However, how exciting was it when you watched me and return?

I was helpless! Congratulations on the season of We Are Here. I don’t have HBO, but I did get to see the premiere on YouTube.

Thank you! You know, on HBO Max, they give you a week to give it a try, so it’s possible to binge-watch. You have got to have you can hang out at their house!

I’ll, and I’ll bring a mask! What was the reaction when you found out the show was revived?

It was fascinating that we got a Zoom call from producers and the creators of this show. The answer was it was overwhelming. I am a queer kid from Columbus, Georgia, and also this was tremendous for me.

What are you hoping to achieve in season 2?

Well, using the first season, we could share a lot of stories, and we wanted for a lot of people to have the ability to look at the show and see a reflection of these in one manner or another and also to expand that to allow more folks to be viewed.

What was your favorite moment from the first season?

Hands down, my favorite moment proved Nate’s functionality in Farmington. It was just so good. I had been so proud of Nate.

Along with We Are Here, “Sibling Rivalry,” along with all of your online series, your humor series from Caroline’s was recently published, and it’s hilarious.

Thank you, I am so proud of this.

What was it like to do at this iconic comedy team?

It’s the world’s most famous comedy club. I started doing Caroline’s very long time ago. Not”a long time ago,” making it sound like I am 90 years old. It had been about 12 years ago I played at Caroline’s. And at the time, I was that this infant queen and they believed I was hilarious, and I remember thinking which I would like to perform my particular here because my special was in a nightclub they changed into a theater. Caroline was.

Where do you get your inspiration to do comedy?

My Mom inspired me, as you noticed in my unique, lots of my family and growing up. Chris Rock and Wanda Sykes also really inspired me. They’re amazing.

Which came first, humor or haul?

I began writing comedy once I was 18 or 19 years old but hadn’t gotten on stage and done until my first time. My very first night in drag was my first stand up performance.

Do you enjoy doing comedy overhaul (or vice versa)?

It depends. There are some nights I’m so proud of myself and where my humor is funny, and there are some nights when I do a show, and I am thinking, this is great. However, you can’t say that when I’m doing comedy, I am not performing drag. I am still performing drag. Drag isn’t a performance piece in and of itself.

What information would you give people who wish to perform stand up themselves?

Try to get as much stage time as you can. Getting on stage and telling your jokes would be the best method for folks to understand your perspective.

And write what you know…

Yes. The very first thing that I ever wrote was a rant about everything.

Is”Drag My Dad” coming back?

I am hoping so. We had our second season shut down due to the coronavirus.

You’ve been involved in a lot of activism recently, such as Black Queer Town Hall this past weekend. What would you say to someone who has never participated in a protest or a march? How significant is it to have involved?

Well, I think that it’s essential to be involved. Honestly, I do not prefer any form of activism. If your item is being on the internet, that is strong. The world wide web has a commanding presence. It is a part of what makes marches and the protests occur in the first place. Men and women online organized them. They make sure it happens, making individuals the word remains out there and being our eyes and ears the entire time.

Some people work in legislation that is currently protesting that manner. Some people are now complaining in their homes, talking to friends, and their loved ones about racism. All of those things thing. If you can not make it or for any reason, I am not likely to discredit any form of protest.