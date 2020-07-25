We’re Here Season 2: Renewed The Reality TV Series

- Advertisement -

HBO published reality TV series titled We’re Here, this season. It cast the celebrities like Bob that the Drag Queen, Eureka O’Hara, and Shangela. Within this show, these stars traveling to hire small-town citizens to join the drag shows. Stephen Warren and Johnnie Ingram are the manufacturers of the series who also executive produced alongside Peter LoGreco, Eli Holzman, and Aaron Saidman.

The season one’s finale aired on HBO. The show is performing high, and everyone wants more episodes of it. Everyone is wondering if they will get a second season or not. Here Is What you should know about the year:

Renewal Status

Here’s the fantastic news for everyone, HBO revived the reality TV series We Are Here for another season. The network announced the season just following a day of the season’s finale. The first period was compelling, received excellent ratings, and received admiration from the critics and audiences.

HBO also renewed the show like Insecure, My Brilliant Friend, Westworld, Barry, High Maintenance, Gentleman Jack, Euphoria, Los Espookys, Succession, The Righteous Gemstones, etc..

Release Date

We cannot expect the new season of the reality TV show to launch on HBO shortly. The filming will even start late due to the pandemic. HBO already stopped production for the security of crew and cast members on upcoming shows.

We must wait for more time for the new episodes of this show. According to the sources, we can expect-We Are Here to launch sometime in 2021. We will notify you if that HBO will formally announce the new season.

More Details

For the time being, there is limited information about reality series’ next season. Our favorite stars Bob that the Drag Queen, Shangela, and Eureka O’Hara will look again. The Queens will restart their journey supporting others to find their voice. The new season is going to be very much exciting, and lovers are waiting for this.