WE’RE HERE SEASON 2: EXPECTED RELEASE DATE OUT ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW!!

WE’RE HERE SEASON 2 — We Are here is a documentary series on HBO featuring former RuPaul’s Drag Race and contestants Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O’Hara, and Shangela. Stephen Warren and Johnnie Ingram create this.

About February 19, 2020, Nina Rosenstein, the executive Vice President of HBO program, announced the renewal of year stated that” we’re here in ways we had hoped for but couldn’t have expected.”

It is opening theme is”I am America” by Shea Diamond. On June 5, 2020, the show was renewed for the season.

EPISODES

-“Gettysburg, Pennsylvania” Peter LoGreco (April 23, 2020)

-“Twin Falls, Idaho” Peter LoGreco (April 30, 2020)

-“Branson, Missouri” Peter LoGreco (May 7, 2020)

-“Farmington, New Mexico” Peter LoGreco (May 14, 2020)

-“Ruston, Louisiana” Peter LoGreco (May 21, 2020)

-“Spartanburg Make It Werk” Peter LoGreco (June 4, 2020)

WE’RE HERE SEASON 2– RELEASE DATE.

THE CAST FOR SECOND SEASON

The cast for the next season will remain the same as of the prior one. The”Drag Daughters” comprise:

-Caldwell Tidicue as Bob the Drag Queen

-David Huggard as Eureka O’ Hara

-D.J. Pierce as Shangela laquifa

WE’RE HERE SEASON 2- STORYLINE

The trio of”Drag Daughters” travels to six different parts of the US to enlist the small-town inhabitants to inspire local folks over there to share their stories and express themselves and help other people locate their voice by participating in one- night -drag show.

The story represents how the characters prepare their daughters to step out of their comfort zones. The trio search individuals for volunteering. Some of the volunteers are allies though some appeal to the LGBTQI + community and are currently waiting to unleash their personality without fear of rejection.

They travel to Branson, Twin Falls, Gettysburg, Farmington, and Ruston in the first season. I hope that they’ll research and assist others in the upcoming season from the prior season by flashing their vibrant costumes and personality. The show managed to collect the love of critics and their audience.