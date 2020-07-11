Home TV Series Netflix WE’RE HERE SEASON 2: EXPECTED RELEASE DATE ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW...
WE’RE HERE SEASON 2: EXPECTED RELEASE DATE ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW DELAYED AT NETFLIX?

By- Alok Chand
WE’RE HERE SEASON 2 — We’re here is a documentary series on HBO Including former RuPaul’s Drag Race and contestants Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O’Hara and Shangela. Stephen Warren and Johnnie Ingram create this. About 19th, February 2020 Nina Rosenstein, the executive Vice President of HBO programme declared the renewal of year stated that” we are here in ways we’d hoped for but could not have anticipated.”

WE’RE HERE SEASON 2

Its opening theme is”I’m America” by Shea Diamond. On 5th, June 2020 that the series was revived for the season.

EPISODES

-“Gettysburg, Pennsylvania” Peter LoGreco (April 23, 2020)
-“Twin Falls, Idaho” Peter LoGreco (April 30, 2020)
-“Branson, Missouri” Peter LoGreco (May 7, 2020)
-“Farmington, New Mexico” Peter LoGreco (May 14, 2020)
-“Ruston, Louisiana” Peter LoGreco (May 21, 2020)
-“Spartanburg Create It Werk” Peter LoGreco (June 4, 2020)

WE’RE HERE SEASON 2 — RELEASE DATE
For another season, the series was renewed on June 5, 2020.

THE CAST FOR SECOND SEASON

The cast for the next season will remain the same as of the previous one. The”Drag

Daughters” comprise:

-Caldwell Tidicue as Bob the Drag Queen
-David Huggard as Eureka O’ Hara
-D.J. Pierce as Shangela laquifa

WE’RE HERE SEASON 2- STORYLINE

The trio of”Drag Daughters” travels to six different parts of the US to amuse the small-town inhabitants to inspire local people around to discuss their stories and express themselves and also help others to find their voice by participating in one- night -only drag show.

The story signifies the way the figures prepare their daughters to step out of their comfort zones. The trio searches people for volunteering. A few of the volunteers are allies though some appeal to the LGBTQI + community and are currently waiting to unleash their character with no fear of getting rejected.

They travel to Ruston at the season, Twin Falls, Branson, Farmington, and Gettysburg. Hope that they’ll explore and help others some more in the season in the previous season the series was able to collect the love of the audience and critics.

Alok Chand

