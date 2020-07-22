Home TV Series Netflix Wentworth Season 8: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Much More !!!
Wentworth Season 8: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Much More !!!

By- Rekha yadav
What you need to know about the Wentworth season 8 release date and more

Wentworth season eight is arriving at Netflix soon!

The new season premieres on Foxtel in Australia, on Tuesday, July 28. We won’t have the ability to watch the new season rather that soon, but it’s fantastic that Wentworth season 8 is coming to Netflix soon!

Below, we shared the Wentworth season eight release date on Netflix, cast, trailer, synopsis, and more!

Wentworth season 8 release date on Netflix

As previously mentioned, Wentworth season eight premieres in Australia on July 28, 2020. Unfortunately, you won’t have the ability to see the season on such a day. You’ll want to wait.

Exactly how long we have to wait hasn’t been determined yet. Netflix has not shared the release date for season 8, but we’ve got a pretty good idea when to expect that the new season on Netflix.

While the season-closing will air yet, we haven’t heard, but we understand that there are ten episodes in season 8. In case the show airs ten consecutive weeks, the season finale will air on Sept. 29, which means the entire season will be inserted to Netflix on Sept. 30.

If there is any delay, like the series a week, skipping, we will see the season added in October 2020 to Netflix.

That is the prediction we can make at this time! Stay tuned for more news about Wentworth season 8.

Wentworth season 8 cast

We have a pretty good idea who will be in Wentworth season 8, although we have not seen the cast list yet.

Most of the main cast will be back for season 8, such as Kate Atkinson, Robbie Magasiva, Jacquie Brennan, Kate Jenkinson, Leah Purcell, Katrina Milosevic, Bernard Curry, Rarriwuy Hick, Susie Porter, Pamela Rabe, David de Lautour, Emily Havea, Sarah Hallam, along with Chloe Ng.

I’m sure there will be a lot of new cast members in season, as well.

We’ll allow you to know more about the Wentworth season 8 cast when we find out!

Wentworth season 8 trailer

The Wentworth season 8 trailer is here! We have seen it! Regrettably, we couldn’t find the model that is official from youtube.

But, the official trailer was found by us on the Foxtel site. Click here to watch the season eight trailer today!

Wentworth season 8 synopsis

It doesn’t look like Foxtel has shared the full synopsis for the season. I couldn’t find it anywhere online.

IMDB does have the synopsis of this first episode, which can be titled”Resurrection.”

We discussed with the synopsis below, through IMDB:

“Following the siege, lots of the offenders and officers struggle to rebuild their lives and deal with memories, as the new General Manager deals with all the fallout in the siege and Will’s mismanagement of the Prison.”

Rekha yadav

