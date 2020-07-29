Wentworth Season 8: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Much More Here !!!

- Advertisement -

The intense finale Wentworth’ Season 7 fans speechless. Boomer assisted Liza in her passing, Even though Vera delivered a baby at gunpoint. Not to mention, even Joan”The Freak” Ferguson was found living. We can’t help that this prison drama offers later on, with so much happening in the series.

Sharing stark similarities using Netflix’s’Orange Is the New Black,’ the prison drama is ruthlessly dark. It follows the daily snags of female prisoners but also reveals the behaviour of guards and a graphic depiction of their demanding behind-the-bars confrontations. Due to its Netflix release, all seven seasons Wentworth’ have obtained worldwide acclaim from audiences and critics alike. With Season 8, the series promises to get better. On that note, if you’re looking forward to its own Netflix release, here.

Wentworth Season 8 Release Date: When Will it Premiere?

The season Wentworth’ premiered on Netflix. Ahead of its Netflix release, the show aired in Australia from May 28, 2019, to July 30, 2019, on Fox Showcase. It’s filming sometimes ensued at Melbourne in October 2019 If it comes to its eighth year. Soon after this, it was confirmed that’Wentworth’ Season 8 is scheduled to launch on July 28, 2020, on Fox Showcase at Australia.

Just like its predecessors, Season will finish airing on September 28, 2020, and 8 will also have a total of 10 episodes. Season 7 Wentworth’ landed on Netflix per day following its season finale aired in Australia. If the present Season follows a similar release schedule, we could anticipate’Wentworth’ Season 8 to release on Netflix sometime in October 2020.

Wentworth Season 8 Cast: Who Can be in it?

Several beloved personalities and celebrities who perform them will go back for ‘ Wentworth’s season.’ One of them, the direct cast comprises Kate Atkinson as Vera Bennett, Robbie J. Magasiva as Will Jackson, Katrina Milosevic as Susan Jenkins aka Boomer, Kate Jenkinson as Allie Novak, Bernard Curry as Jake Stewart, Leah Purcell as Rita Connors, Susie Porter as Marie Winter, and Rarriwuy Hick as Ruby Mitchell.

Apart from the leading stars mentioned above, we also anticipate the yield of Nicole da Silva as Francesca Doyle (Franky), Pamela Rabe as The Freak or Joan Fergusson, Kate Box as Lou Kelly, Zoe Terakes as Reb Keane, along with Jane Hall as the General Manager Ann Reynolds. Celia Ireland who plays the part of Elizabeth Birdsworth (aka Liz) and Tammy Macintosh who is Karen Proctor (aka Kaz) won’t be returning for the upcoming Season.

Wentworth Trailer

You can check out the teaser for season 8 below: