Wentworth Season 8: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More Update !!!

We’re just a few hours away from the premiere of Wentworth Season 8. The audiences in Australia are excited since the season has a set release date, and they’re after a long wait on the point of its release.

We’re daily coming close to the premiere of Wentworth Season 8 on July 28, 2020. The show will last to be on air until 2021, so Wentworth Season 9 is additionally supported.

As a result of Foxtel tweeting a clip-on May 26 to announce that Wentworth Season 8 will be back on the screen on July 28, the caption was supplied”Lockdown is finishing. #Wentworth | New Season | July 28 | Foxtel Original”. However, the video is offered.

The enthusiastic viewers express thanks to Foxtel and Wentworth’s founders for completing the projects for Season 8, even when Australia is combating from the Covid-19 pandemic. The filming for Season 8 was suspended amid the coronavirus pandemic in March.

We already had a trailer for Wentworth Season 8. The season will be composed of 10 episodes. The leading Aussie cast, such as Kate Atkinson, Susie Porter, and Leah Purcell, will return in the show this moment.

The Netflix audiences are also excited as Wentworth Season 8 will be streamed after Foxtel airs the finale. Wentworth Season 7 has been added to Netflix a day after the end aired in Australia. We must assume Wentworth Season 8 will follow the same pattern and be released on Netflix one day following the season finale, What is on Netflix reported.

Most of the main cast will be back for Wentworth Season 8, such as Kate Atkinson, Robbie Magasiva, Jacquie Brennan, Kate Jenkinson, Leah Purcell, Katrina Milosevic, Bernard Curry, Rarriwuy Hick, Susie Porter, Pamela Rabe, David de Lautour, Emily Havea, Sarah Hallam, along with Chloe Ng.

IMDb gives the synopsis of Wentworth Season 8 Episode 1 branded’Resurrection.’ Following the siege, many prisoners and officers struggle to rebuild their lives with the horror they endured; since the new General Manager deals with the fallout of the blockade, an outdated Best Dog reenters the compound legendary Lou Kelly.

Hurray! Never miss the premiere of Wentworth Season on Tuesday, July 2020. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get further updates with this Australian string that was popular.