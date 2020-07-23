Wentworth Season 8: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Know Everything !!!

- Advertisement -

The eighth season of Wentworth Prison will receive its UK premiere on 5Star on Wednesday, August 5th at 10 pm, it’s been announced.

Wentworth Prison follows and is set from the Wentworth Correctional Centre’s environment provides insights into their lives that are fractious and struggles with inmates. The series is Made by FremantleMedia Australia and stars Leah Purcell, Pamela Rabe, Kate Atkinson, Katrina Milosevic, Robbie Magasiva, Kate Jenkinson, Bernard Curry, Rarriwuy Hick, Susie Porter, Kate Box, Jane Hall, Zoe Terakes, Vivienne Awosoga, Jacquie Brennan and David de Lautour.

The show’s eight-season picks up following the events of the season seven finale, where there was a siege that saw inmates murdered by a corrupt protector, a new life born one of the chaos and also a much-adored inmate take her final breath, before the last jaw-dropping scene revealing Joan’The Freak’ Ferguson is quite much alive. Now the prison community is still reeling in the aftermath of the bloody siege using a leader from the first Prisoner series place to enter the compound.