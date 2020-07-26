Home Top Stories Wentworth Season 8: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Everything You Should Know...
Wentworth Season 8: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Everything You Should Know !!!

By- Rekha yadav
Wentworth is an Australian drama and has completed seven seasons. The series was broadcasted in 2013 and has grown into one of the most longest-running shows. The show has produced a massive global fanbase, and after the conclusion of year 7, fans are expecting the installment.

The series introduced two characters – Rick Donald as David de Lautour and Sean Brody as Dr. Greg Miller. You can watch Wentworth’s seven seasons.

Is the show going to get a new instalment?

To the delight of the fans, Yes, Wentworth is coming back with a new season. Foxtel affirmed the renewal of the show. A pair of 20 episodes is supposed to comprise in season eight.

What will be the release date of Wentworth season 8?

For a long time, there were no official statements about a release date for the series out. Speculations suggested that the show would have been premiered by now in line with the background of releases. But, due to this coronavirus pandemic, It had been released.

Recent news is outside confirming Wentworth’s launch date since July 2020.

What will be the cast of season 8?

The cast members for season 8 include:
Leah Purcell as Rita Connors
Kate Atkinson as Vera Bennett
Robbie Magasiva as Will Jackson
Bernard Curry as Jake Stewart
Susie Porter as Marie Winter
Pamela Rabe as Joan Ferguson
Katrina Milosevic as Sue Jenkins
Kate Jenkinson as Allie Novak
Rarriwuy Hick as Ruby Mitchell

The cast members include Kate Box as Lou Kelly, Vivienne Awosoga as Judy Bryant, David de Lautour as Dr. Greg Miller, Jane Hall as Ann Reynolds, Jacquie Brennan Linda Miles, and Zoe Terakes as Rebel Keane.

What will be the number of episodes for season 8?

The show was renewed with a set of 20 episodes. Usually, the previous seasons of Wentworth have approximately 10-12 chapters. Keeping that in mind, the 20 events can be divided, giving way to the season.

