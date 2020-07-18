Wentworth Season 8: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Every Latest Update Here !!!

- Advertisement -

What you need to know about the Wentworth season 8 release date and more

Wentworth season 8 is coming to Netflix very soon!

The new season premieres on Foxtel in Australia, on Tuesday, July 28. We will not be able to watch the new season quite that shortly, but it is great that Wentworth season 8 is coming to Netflix soon!

Below we discussed the Wentworth season 8 launch date on Netflix, cast, trailer, synopsis, and more!

Wentworth season 8 release date on Netflix

As mentioned, Wentworth season 8 premieres in Australia on July 28, 2020. Unfortunately, you won’t be able to watch the new season on that day. You will want to wait.

How long we must wait has not been determined. Netflix has not shared the launch date for the season, but we have a fairly good idea when to expect the season.

Wentworth season 7 was inserted to Netflix one day after the finale aired in Australia. We have to suppose Wentworth year 8 will follow the same blueprint and be released on Netflix one day after the season finale.

We have not heard while the season-closing will air yet, but we do know that there are 10 episodes in season 8. In case the show airs 10 successive weeks, the season finale will air on Sept. 29, meaning the full season will be inserted to Netflix on Sept. 30.

If there’s a delay, like the series skipping we will see the season added in October 2020 to Netflix.

That! Stay tuned for more information about Wentworth season 8.

Wentworth season 8 cast

We haven’t seen the full cast list yet, but we have a fairly good idea who’ll maintain Wentworth season 8.

The Majority of the main cast will be back for season 8, including Kate Atkinson, Robbie Magasiva, Jacquie Brennan, Kate Jenkinson, Leah Purcell, Katrina Milosevic, Bernard Curry, Rarriwuy Hick, Susie Porter, Pamela Rabe, David de Lautour, Emily Havea, Sarah Hallam, and Chloe Ng.

I’m convinced there will be a lot of cast members in year 8.

We’ll let you know more about this Wentworth season 8 cast when we find out!

Wentworth season 8 trailer

The Wentworth season 8 trailer is here! We have seen it! Unfortunately, we could not find the version.

But, we did find the official trailer on the Foxtel website. Click here to watch the season 8 preview now!

Wentworth season 8 synopsis

It doesn’t seem like Foxtel has shared the synopsis for the period nonetheless. I couldn’t locate it anywhere online.

IMDB does possess the synopsis of the very first episode, which is titled”Resurrection.”

We discussed with the synopsis below, via IMDB:

“Following the siege, many of the offenders and officers struggle to rebuild their lives and deal with memories, as the new General Manager deals with all the fallout in the siege and Will’s mismanagement of the Prison.”

Interesting… Depending on what happens in this episode, it is going to form the course of the whole season.