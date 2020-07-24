Wentworth Season 8: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All Latest Updates !!!

- Advertisement -

We are coming closer to Wentworth Season 8’s premiere, and enthusiastic fans can not wait to know what they can see next. The viewers in Australia are excited since the next season comes with an official release date.

Like Wentworth Season 8, Season 9 had been renewed. The series will last to be on air until 2021. Some earlier said that there are possibilities for the makers to operate on Wentworth Season 10. The making of Season 10 is to be confirmed.

What is on Netflix previously reported that Wentworth Season 8 already started its production long before the commencement of lockdown due to China-sponsored coronavirus. The filming for Season 8 has been suspended amid the pandemic in March.

The enthusiastic viewers are quite pleased to see that Wentworth has a new trailer for Season 8. Foxtel has published a brand-new trailer for the expected season of the Australian television show. The season will be composed of 10 episodes. The leading Aussie cast, such as Susie Porter Leah Purcell and Kate Atkinson, will return.

IMDB provides the synopsis of Wentworth Season 8 Episode 1 name’ Resurrection’ as — The prison begins to rebuild after the siege. Still, a lot of the offenders and officials struggle to deal with memories. The General Manager deals with the mismanagement of this siege of Will. Here’re the names of other episodes of Season 8 — episode 2 as’Secrets We Keep’, chapter 3 as fallen Angel”, episode 4 as revenge,” to name a couple.

The impending Wentworth Season 8 will soon see a few new faces. Some of them are Kate Box Jane Hall, Zoe Terakes and Vivienne Awosoga. Jane Hall will be seen as the General Manager Ann Reynolds. Jane Hall is going to be Viewed as the General Manager Ann Reynolds.

Wentworth Season 8 comes with a precise release date on July 28, 2020. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the most recent updates on the tv series.