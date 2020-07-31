Home Top Stories Wentworth Season 8: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All Latest Update !!!
Wentworth Season 8: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All Latest Update !!!

By- Rekha yadav
The statement of Wentworth Season 8 was completed long before and its premiere happened last Tuesday, July 28. Foxtel tweeted a clip-on May 26 to announce that Wentworth Season 8 will be on the small screens on July 28. The caption was supplied, “Lockdown is ending. #Wentworth | New Season | July 28 | Foxtel Original”. The video is no longer offered.

The avid audiences are expressing thanks to Foxtel and Wentworth’s founders for completing the jobs for Season 8 when Australia was combating against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Here’re the titles of the primary cast for Wentworth Season 8 — Leah Purcell as Rita Connors, Katrina Milosevic as Sue Jenkins aka Boomer, Robbie J Magasiva as Governor Will Jackson, Kate Jenkinson as Allie Novak, Bernard Curry as Jake Stewart, Rarriwuy Hick as Ruby Mitchell, Susie Porter as Marie Winter, Kate Box as Lou Kelly, Jane Hall as Ann Reynolds, Zoe Terakes as Reb Keane, Kate Atkinson as Industries Manager Vera Bennett, and Pamela Rabe as Joan Ferguson. The recurring actors are David de Lautour as Dr. Greg Miller, Jacquie Brennan as Deputy Governor Linda Miles, Peter O’Brien as Tony Cockburn, and Emily Havea as Mon Alson.

In Wentworth Season 8 Episode 1 titled’ Resurrection’, the viewers have observed a former top dog of Wentworth, Lou Kelly and her transgender boyfriend Reb Keane arrive at the prison after an armed robbery. Marie is eliminated from isolation and placed in the security unit; there she offers to pay for Reb’s sex reassignment surgery if Reb kills Ruby. New General Manager Ann Reynolds takes the helm after the siege of eliminating Will in the 20, with the intention. Vera is reluctant to come back to work following the birth of her daughter Grace she’s tempted when she’s offered a position she cannot deny and on the condition that Will remains as governor.

Rita is desperate to make contact and stays in police protection impending her charges. She learns the Attorney General, Marie’s guardian, has been found dead. After Boomer insults Reb, Lou viciously attacks Boomer which prompts upper dog Allie to remove one of her hands. Joan has set her sights on abducting Grace and lays her plan for revenge into action.

In Wentworth Season 8, Kate Box’s personality, Lou Kelly is going to be regarded as a former top dog of Wentworth Correctional Facility who frequently utilizes a violent strategy to get what she wants. Jane Hall’s personality as Ann Reynolds is going to be seen as a General Manager of authority, taking charge of the prison following the siege. Zoe Takes’ character as Reb Keane will be viewed as a transgender and shy love and captive interest for Lou.

Here is the synopsis of Wentworth Season 8 episode two titled’Secrets We Keep’ (according to IMDb) — With Marie being made the scapegoat for your siege she makes a desperate effort to get into overall, while Boomer continues her collision course with Lou. Joan on the other hand starts her plan.

Never miss that the broadcasting of Wentworth Season 8 Episode 2 on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the most recent updates on the television show.

