Wentworth Season 8: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All Details Here !!!

- Advertisement -

Three people dead, one baby born and a prison left shaken after a siege, is the very fundamental way of describing the jaw-dropping finale for Wentworth season seven.

However, all fans of the Australian prison drama know that nothing about this show is ever necessary. The two-part finale had viewer’s blood pressure skyrocketing, and hearts pumping as they watched to find out who out of this teal gang could survive.

It has been nearly a year since lovers continue watched this TV WEEK Logie-winning drama, and also the beginning of year eight doesn’t disappoint, with a completely new Wentworth ready to deliver for 2020.

We get a glimpse of this new-world order interior the prison, and it starts with the usually shy and silent Allie Novak (Kate Jenkinson) stepping up to the role of top dog.

The former prostitute has gained the respect of her inmates after she helped end the siege by shooting dead rogue prison officer Sean Brody (Rick Donald) and shooting (but not killing) her former lover Marie Winter (Susie Porter) to be included in the siege and attempted escape.

Despite swaying a brand new look with peroxide blonde hair and an edgier attitude, Allie isn’t entirely confident in her unique character.

“Allie feels the strain of being appointed high dog,” Kate says.

“She understands the responsibility and the consequences, and she’s seen how tragically it ends for many top dogs, so there’s an enormous weight on her shoulders.”

Allie has long been a follower and not a leader. Still, this time she uses her power to demonstrate her fellow inmates and Governor Will Jackson (Robbie Magasiva) that she can measure up to the role, no matter how uncertain she believes about it.

“I don’t think she’s attempting to prove a point to anybody but herself,” Kate says.

“She surprises herself with her power and capability. Paradoxically, it is below the most oppressive circumstances that she’s booming.”

Elsewhere in prison, Boomer (Katrina Milosevic) is still coming to terms with the reality she murdered her best friend Liz (Celia Ireland), and Ruby is attempting to locate her way today that her sister Rita (Leah Purcell) is in custody.

What happens with Marie and Will?

Despite this being more than just three months since the siege, Will Jackson is still nursing a heavy heart and a bruised ego.

“Will is still in shock that this might have happened on his watch and that Marie [Susie Porter] was the primary instigator,” Robbie Magasiva, 50, informs TV WEEK.

In season seven, inmate Marie Winter and Governor Will were in a romantic relationship, but Will was betrayed by his lover when she tried to escape.

“He is angry and has a lot of guilt for the offenders, and Vera were put through,” Robbie says. “Will is normally the guardian, and he feels he’s failed.”

As for the romance continuing?

“Marie is in the slot — and the way he is feeling in the opening of season eight, he’d be pleased for her to remain there,” Robbie explains.

“He feels utterly betrayed.”

Evil returns

A new season means new offenders, and turning into Wentworth this season is a former top dog.

“A number of you will be familiarized with Lou Kelly. She’s daring and volatile,” May Jackson tells the other officers before Lou arrives in the prison.

“Any problem, we need to be ready, let’s show this new government and general manager we can manage trouble makers,” Will says.

Lou Kelly, performed by the powerful Kate Box is caught in a smash and grab at a local jewelry store with her spouse Reb (Zoe Takes)

“Do not worry, babe, this location is a walk in the park,” Lou tells her partner Reb as the head into the prison together.

After an altercation on the bus, Lou is already sent to the slot, and Reb, who’s on a hormone app that will help her transition to a man, is separated from her.

“Lou declared she’d never been back in Wentworth and can be raging to be back behind bars, but having spent all her adult life in prison, she knows the place inside out and how to survive it,” Kate Box says.

“This time, though, she’s brought with the love of her life and the shame, guilt, and sadness Lou feels is inevitable.

Regardless of being a top dog in her previous prison life, it is not precisely what Lou is looking for.

“Lou does not need to be Best Dog. She has been there done that. She’s only gotta maintain Reb secure, and Best Dog is a target on the back,” Kate says. “But Ali? Lou does not see that lasting.”

It does not take long for the word to spread Lou’s history with the other prisoners.

“She had been leading dog before Bea before Jacks, she is known as fingers’ cause if you cause difficulty she cuts them off,” Boomer warns her mates.

So who is going to be the first one to ruffle feather with Fingers Kelly?

Baby joy

In the middle of the horror that was the siege at the season seven finale, a few pleasure also arrived.

Vera had her baby on the prison roof, with inmates Boomer and Liz assisting her in sending baby Grace.

If we initially visit Vera this year, she is a different person. She is obsessed with her little woman and deeply entrenched in leave life.

“Vera is approaching motherhood with a mixture of love and wonder, fatigue and abject terror,” Kate Atkinson, who plays with the former Governor tells TV WEEK.

‘But, while she might not be a certain mother, she’s absolutely in love with Gracie and amazed that some things do come naturally to her.’

It does not take long for the new General Manager of Wentworth Ann Reynold (Jane Hall) to be chatting with Vera about her potential return despite only three months. But Vera can’t decide if she would like to come back to her life.

“Being the victim of less than ideal parenting, Vera feels that the fear of failure as a mother very deeply,” Kate explains.

“Therefore, though she would like to continue serving the prison (and her demand for authorization ), I think she’s worried about doing the wrong thing by her daughter.”

In timeless Vera style, she’s conflicted and wants to help the prisoners and her buddy Will Jackson produce the prison as best it could be.

“Vera still feels a great sense of responsibility to the girls of Wentworth, and never having worked so hard to become Governor inevitably feels a tug to reunite,” Kate says.