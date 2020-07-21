Home Top Stories Wentworth Season 8: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All Details Here !!!
Top StoriesTV Series

Wentworth Season 8: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All Details Here !!!

By- Rekha yadav
- Advertisement -

Three people dead, one baby born and a prison left shaken after a siege, is the very fundamental way of describing the jaw-dropping finale for Wentworth season seven.
However, all fans of the Australian prison drama know that nothing about this show is ever necessary. The two-part finale had viewer’s blood pressure skyrocketing, and hearts pumping as they watched to find out who out of this teal gang could survive.
It has been nearly a year since lovers continue watched this TV WEEK Logie-winning drama, and also the beginning of year eight doesn’t disappoint, with a completely new Wentworth ready to deliver for 2020.
We get a glimpse of this new-world order interior the prison, and it starts with the usually shy and silent Allie Novak (Kate Jenkinson) stepping up to the role of top dog.
The former prostitute has gained the respect of her inmates after she helped end the siege by shooting dead rogue prison officer Sean Brody (Rick Donald) and shooting (but not killing) her former lover Marie Winter (Susie Porter) to be included in the siege and attempted escape.
Despite swaying a brand new look with peroxide blonde hair and an edgier attitude, Allie isn’t entirely confident in her unique character.
“Allie feels the strain of being appointed high dog,” Kate says.
“She understands the responsibility and the consequences, and she’s seen how tragically it ends for many top dogs, so there’s an enormous weight on her shoulders.”
Allie has long been a follower and not a leader. Still, this time she uses her power to demonstrate her fellow inmates and Governor Will Jackson (Robbie Magasiva) that she can measure up to the role, no matter how uncertain she believes about it.
“I don’t think she’s attempting to prove a point to anybody but herself,” Kate says.
“She surprises herself with her power and capability. Paradoxically, it is below the most oppressive circumstances that she’s booming.”
Elsewhere in prison, Boomer (Katrina Milosevic) is still coming to terms with the reality she murdered her best friend Liz (Celia Ireland), and Ruby is attempting to locate her way today that her sister Rita (Leah Purcell) is in custody.

Also Read:   Wentworth Season 8: Official Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Need To Know
Also Read:   Big Mouth Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Trailer And Everything You Need To Know

What happens with Marie and Will?

Despite this being more than just three months since the siege, Will Jackson is still nursing a heavy heart and a bruised ego.
“Will is still in shock that this might have happened on his watch and that Marie [Susie Porter] was the primary instigator,” Robbie Magasiva, 50, informs TV WEEK.
In season seven, inmate Marie Winter and Governor Will were in a romantic relationship, but Will was betrayed by his lover when she tried to escape.
“He is angry and has a lot of guilt for the offenders, and Vera were put through,” Robbie says. “Will is normally the guardian, and he feels he’s failed.”
As for the romance continuing?
“Marie is in the slot — and the way he is feeling in the opening of season eight, he’d be pleased for her to remain there,” Robbie explains.
“He feels utterly betrayed.”

Evil returns

A new season means new offenders, and turning into Wentworth this season is a former top dog.
“A number of you will be familiarized with Lou Kelly. She’s daring and volatile,” May Jackson tells the other officers before Lou arrives in the prison.
“Any problem, we need to be ready, let’s show this new government and general manager we can manage trouble makers,” Will says.
Lou Kelly, performed by the powerful Kate Box is caught in a smash and grab at a local jewelry store with her spouse Reb (Zoe Takes)
“Do not worry, babe, this location is a walk in the park,” Lou tells her partner Reb as the head into the prison together.
After an altercation on the bus, Lou is already sent to the slot, and Reb, who’s on a hormone app that will help her transition to a man, is separated from her.
“Lou declared she’d never been back in Wentworth and can be raging to be back behind bars, but having spent all her adult life in prison, she knows the place inside out and how to survive it,” Kate Box says.
“This time, though, she’s brought with the love of her life and the shame, guilt, and sadness Lou feels is inevitable.
Regardless of being a top dog in her previous prison life, it is not precisely what Lou is looking for.
“Lou does not need to be Best Dog. She has been there done that. She’s only gotta maintain Reb secure, and Best Dog is a target on the back,” Kate says. “But Ali? Lou does not see that lasting.”
It does not take long for the word to spread Lou’s history with the other prisoners.
“She had been leading dog before Bea before Jacks, she is known as fingers’ cause if you cause difficulty she cuts them off,” Boomer warns her mates.
So who is going to be the first one to ruffle feather with Fingers Kelly?
Baby joy
In the middle of the horror that was the siege at the season seven finale, a few pleasure also arrived.
Vera had her baby on the prison roof, with inmates Boomer and Liz assisting her in sending baby Grace.
If we initially visit Vera this year, she is a different person. She is obsessed with her little woman and deeply entrenched in leave life.
“Vera is approaching motherhood with a mixture of love and wonder, fatigue and abject terror,” Kate Atkinson, who plays with the former Governor tells TV WEEK.
‘But, while she might not be a certain mother, she’s absolutely in love with Gracie and amazed that some things do come naturally to her.’
It does not take long for the new General Manager of Wentworth Ann Reynold (Jane Hall) to be chatting with Vera about her potential return despite only three months. But Vera can’t decide if she would like to come back to her life.
“Being the victim of less than ideal parenting, Vera feels that the fear of failure as a mother very deeply,” Kate explains.
“Therefore, though she would like to continue serving the prison (and her demand for authorization ), I think she’s worried about doing the wrong thing by her daughter.”
In timeless Vera style, she’s conflicted and wants to help the prisoners and her buddy Will Jackson produce the prison as best it could be.
“Vera still feels a great sense of responsibility to the girls of Wentworth, and never having worked so hard to become Governor inevitably feels a tug to reunite,” Kate says.

Also Read:   My Team Mode Makes F1 One Of The Best Racing Games
- Advertisement -
Also Read:   Wentworth Season 8 Release Date On Netflix, Cast, Trailer, And Click To More.
Rekha yadav

Must Read

Wentworth Season 8: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All Details Here !!!

Top Stories Rekha yadav -
Three people dead, one baby born and a prison left shaken after a siege, is the very fundamental way of describing the jaw-dropping finale...
Read more

School Reopenings May Lead To Massive Spike In New COVID-19 Cases

Corona Sweety Singh -
A new study finds that children over the age of 10 can transmit the coronavirus just as quickly as adults. The analysis is...
Read more

Blade Runner 3: Is It Happening? Here’s What You Should Know About It

Entertainment Anoj Kumar -
Blade Runner, American movie, is a movie based on a novel by Philip Ok Dick. The original series of Blade Runner released in 1982,...
Read more

Violet Evergarden Season 2: Release date, Cast, Plot And When Can We Expect The Show On Our TV Screens?

Netflix Santosh Yadav -
Violet Evergarden is a Japanese light coming old show that follows Violet, an emotionally isolated soldier who received prosthetic arms following a battle injury...
Read more

Wendell Pierce says he’s proud of how ‘The Wire’ highlighted police racism

Entertainment Anoj Kumar -
Wendell Pierce has said that he still feels “proud” of how The Wire depicted the police force in America, twelve years after the present ended.
Also Read:   Wentworth Season 8: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Every Latest Update Here !!!
Chatting with NME in...
Read more

Still There Are Many Volcanoes On Venus

In News Sweety Singh -
The surface of Venus is covered in coronae that are still active now. Vast fields of lava can regularly erupt, spewing liquid rock...
Read more

Breathe Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Latest Update !!!

Top Stories Rekha yadav -
After a fantastic season 2, Breathe: Into the Shadows has turned into a shocking decision, but you may require that end clarified. Right now, there...
Read more

The Order Season 3: Release date, Cast, Plot And Confirmed With Jake Manley.

Netflix Santosh Yadav -
Individuals who like to watch horror movies would have enjoyed watching the two seasons of"The Order." In addition to this terror, it's filled with...
Read more

COVID-19 Symptoms That Lead To Severe Respiratory Complications

Corona Sweety Singh -
Can coronavirus symptoms predict whether a patient will develop a severe case of COVID-19? A new study says that’s precisely the case, providing...
Read more

Mirzapur Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Every Latest Update !!!

Amazon Prime Rekha yadav -
Mirzapur is a story of town absorbed in corruption, lawlessness, drugs, and illegal weapon company conducted by Kaleen Bhai. Two brothers got stuck in...
Read more
© World Top Trend