- Advertisement -

The list of those most-watched films on Netflix this weekend is topped by an underrated Mark Wahlberg thriller, 2017’s Patriots Day which tells the story of the events surrounding the Boston Marathon bombing.

Netflix produces regular rankings of this most-watched TV shows and movies on the ceremony.

The rankings consist of licensed content as well as Netflix originals.weekend is topped by an underrated Mark Wahlberg thriller

https://www.google.com/search?q=weekend+is+topped+by+an+underrated+Mark+Wahlberg+thriller&sxsrf=ALeKk01vToTYHGEXA6O5atw7ngnoLisVpA:1594048573328&source=lnms&tbm=nws&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwje697X9bjqAhXZwTgGHfPrBxcQ_AUoAnoECAsQBA&biw=832&bih=539

Outside of shooting fireworks in your home and appreciating things.

such as a garden barbecue, hopefully, everyone is observing and appreciating the Independence Day weekend by staying home as much as you can, as a consequence of the coronavirus pandemic still wreaking havoc around the nation.

https://worldtoptrend.com/2020/07/diablo-4release-date-updates-trailer-and-more-information-is-here/

Of course, lots of folks no doubt left work early Friday and are enjoying something of a very long weekend, so you will need to get entertained if you are going to stay home all weekend — something which Netflix, too, is prepared to help make happen.

We’ve already covered the latest rundown of this most-watched TV shows everyone is bingeing at the present time on the streamer.

— the present Top 15 shows like everything from Netflix’s first German-language series, the critically acclaimed Dark.

to shows such as Breaking Bad and Space Force — except for those cinephiles amongst those who want recommendations for films to have a look at this weekend.

here is our most recent look at what films would be most popular on Netflix right now.

Variety’s review at the time praised the film as equally entertaining but also appropriately respectful of its subject matter.

“Patriots Day is no rush-job TV movie,” author Peter Debruge notes.

“It is genuinely exciting megaplex amusement, informed by extensive research, including bona fide movie stars, and staged with equal amounts of respect and professionalism.”

Meanwhile, here is Netflix’s full collection of the Top 10 films on the streaming platform as of the time of this writing (on Saturday). We’ll include a brief plot synopsis below, as well as both the critic’s score and viewers score evaluations from the movie review aggregator agency Rotten Tomatoes for each of the ten movies.

Patriots Day

Plot: The protagonist Gru concocts a plan to steal the moon but gets distracted when he’s entrusted with caring for three orphans.

Critics score: 81%

Audience score: 82%

The Nut JobPlot: A set of scientists perform a secret experiment to attempt and create an animal-human hybrid creature.

Critics score: 76%

Audience score: 37%