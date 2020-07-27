Web Hosting: Best among 100 of the best web hosting providers

- Advertisement -

Best web hosting solutions for your website in 2020

We have reviewed (and re-reviewed) over 100 of the best web hosting providers, so we know what makes the absolute best website hosting service.

And it does seem like a daunting task with so many terms to deal with. Should you like a shared hosting supplier? Or could it be a site builder? Or only a landing page? Transfer speed or how much bandwidth do you want? In the event, you obtain an email account as well? Just how much should I pay for my website?

The response as any internet hosting expert will tell you is, “it depends.” After all, we’re all exceptional. What we attempt to do in this buyer’s guide will be to provide our listing that is curated to you, taking a look at the most popular sorts of web hosting available: Shared, SMB Builder, VPS, reseller, UK-based and dedicated.

What is the very best web hosting service?

In a hurry? The best web hosting provider today overall in 2020 is Bluehost — we love its broad and useful set of features (and of course its cheap price points), and this supplier excels when it comes to WordPress hosting in particular.

1. Bluehost hosting – 4/5 – Best overall

Our web hosting service

Unmetered bandwidth: Yes | WooCommerce hosting: Yes | Free domain: Yes | 24×7-US-based service: Yes

User-friendly yet powerful

Automated installment for WordPress

Basic Site builder included

Taking top honors in our best web hosting charts, Bluehost is a business based in Utah that’s possessed by net giant Endurance International Group (EIG). It gives fundamental shared hosting from $2.95 monthly (on a three-year contract), with WordPress plans to begin at $20 a month (although that is also a discounted introductory rate).

For popular apps using a Mojo Marketplace-powered program, not to mention WordPress, you get set up for your money. There is also an area to permit expert users to tweak things.

What’s more, Bluehost supplies a site builder. This is a fundamental browser-based affair that allows you to produce a website up to six pages, and there aren’t any extras like site templates included. But still, it’s far better than nothing, and functionality is in the pipeline you get this done builder with the primary account.

2. HostGator web hosting – 4/5 – Best value for money

Unmetered bandwidth: Yes | Unmetered disk space: Yes | Search charge: $200 | Money-back warranty: 45 days

Very well-featured Standard strategy

Unlimited bandwidth, disk space and much more

45-day money-back guarantee

If you’re hunting for budget web hosting, then look no further than HostGator’s Hatchling plan. The attractiveness of this provider is this simple plan is unrestricted in several respects. There are no limits on bandwidth or disk space, subdomains, MySQL databases, FTP and email accounts.

You also acquire cPanel-based management of your site, 24/7 customer service, and $200 worth of Google and Bing Advertising credits.

Hostgator provides an impressive selection of products that range from domains to dedicated servers at very competitive prices and backed by a 99.9% uptime guarantee.

Further advantages include a 45-day money-back guarantee, not to mention free transfers to get new accounts over the first month once you have signed up.

3. InMotion web hosting – 4/5

Another website hosting option

WordPress hosting: Yes | Business hosting: Yes | Internet design services: Yes | 24×7-US-based service: Yes

Excellent performance

Great tech support

cPanel and Softaculous-powered hosting

This popular web host is a respected and professional performance that has been in business for over 15 decades, with an astonishing collection of programs available, including shared hosting, which starts from only a few dollars per month.

What is also great to see is that InMotion Hosting packs some pretty impressive extras into its plans. Solutions that other providers often charge additional for. Including the likes of malware and DDoS protection,’spam-safe’ email, and a system of essential backups, with plans starting from $3.99 per month.

InMotion provides both cPanel and Softaculous panels, and yet another strong suit is a few top-notch technical assistance if you get stuck with anything. Our testing found that this firm’s overall performance levels were well above average, which is excellent news for those who want to see fast-loading sites.