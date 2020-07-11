- Advertisement -

We are expecting the Samsung Galaxy Z Switch 5G to get its official unveiling on August 5 (alongside several other new apparatus ). If you would like to check it out ahead of time, then a high-quality video promo-only leaked out online.

Tipster Max Weinbach shared with the short clip on Twitter. We get a look in the Galaxy Z Flip 5G from all angles closed, and everywhere in between. Aside from the copper colour, we may also see models.

As Weinbach mentioned within a follow-up tweet, the only real difference between the new 5G edition of the phone and the first Galaxy Z Flip that started in February — besides the 5G piece — is that the bulge from a Snapdragon 855 Plus to a Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset.

5G and aside, the new Flip does not bring anything that the old Flip didn’t have. The upgraded version is anticipated to have the same dual-lens 12MP+12MP camera, though it will be slightly different in size — 0.5 mm thicker and 0.1 mm taller.

Z Flip 5G pic.twitter.com/CGvXa4yZyOJuly 10, 2020

While nothing is recorded from Samsung so consider this as unconfirmed for now all — it seems probable that the Galaxy Z Flip 5G will make an appearance at the Unpacked event that Samsung has verified is occurring online on August 5.

The headline statement in the event is expected to be about the Samsung Galaxy Note 20. We believe Samsung is going to unveil two or three Notice 20 versions incomplete — the average Note 20, and also the Note 20 Plus or the Note 20 Ultra (or both).

We might also see another fold phone at the form of the Galaxy Fold 2 (or even the Galaxy Z Fold), as well as the Galaxy Tab S7 tablet. Some of these products may be declared in the days surrounding the event, according to the rumour mill.

Though nothing is set in stone yet, it seems as though we will not have to wait to see that the Galaxy Z Flip 5G and all the hardware Samsung has been working on. As usual, we’ll bring you the news of the statements as soon as they happen.