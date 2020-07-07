Home In News We Are Being Left In Dust By Milky Way Galaxy
In NewsTop Stories

We Are Being Left In Dust By Milky Way Galaxy

By- Sweety Singh
- Advertisement -
  • The Hubble Space Telescope, operated by NASA and the ESA, captured an image of the galaxy NGC 7513. That is currently speeding away from Earth at an incredible rate.
  • The galaxy is moving nearly 1,000 miles per second away from Earth.
  • The expansion of the universe is what drives many objects in space farther and farther apart.

We typically think of the night sky as static. Nothing really goes anywhere and if you see a star or even spot features of our own Milky Way one night. It’s going to be in the spot tomorrow. That may be true over the short term. But it’s important to remember that the universe is always expanding. And some of the biggest structures in the cosmos are on the move in a big way.

The Hubble Space Telescope has captured plenty of these objects and larger structures over its many years in space. But the one you see above is particularly speedy. It might not look like it. But the galaxy NGC 7513 is a real mover. And while it’s currently 60 million light-years away from our planet. It’s widening that gap every second.

As the official Hubble site explains, galaxy NGC 7513 is currently speeding away from us at a rate of roughly 1,564 kilometers per second. Or nearly 1,000 miles per second. That’s pretty fast. But it’s not fast enough that the galaxy would suddenly disappear within our lifetimes.

Also Read:   ‘NCIS’: What Would Have Happened in Season 17 Finale Without Coronavirus Shutdown
Also Read:   Game Of Thrones: Know 10 most shameless things done by Arya Stark

milky way

Consider the distance between Earth and NGC 7513 is already 60 million light-years. And that the speed of light is roughly 186,000 miles per second. And you can see why it would take many lifetimes to even observe a noticeable difference.

“This galaxy is moving at the astounding speed of 1564 kilometres per second, and it is heading away from us. For context, the Earth orbits the Sun at about 30 kilometres per second. Though NGC 7513’s apparent movement away from the Milky Way might seem strange. It is not that unusual,” the space agency explains.

“While some galaxies, like the Milky Way and the Andromeda galaxy, are caught in each other’s gravitational pul. And will eventually merge together, the vast majority of galaxies in our Universe appear to be moving away from each other.

Also Read:   NASA Constructed a Ventilator For Coronavirus Sufferers in Only 37 Days For COVID-19 Patients

This phenomenon is due to the expansion of the Universe. And it is the space between galaxies that is stretching. Rather than the galaxies themselves moving.”

The constant expansion of the universe is something that scientists are still trying to wrap their heads around. They can calculate the rate at which the universe is expanding. But understanding the whys and hows of that process are a great deal more difficult.

Moon Suddenly Disappeared 9 centuries Ago: Reason

The fact that the galaxy you see above is cruising away from our own system at such a remarkable speed is simply a byproduct of that expansion. And all we can do is sit back and watch it happen.

Also Read:   The Hubble Space Telescope Captured New Pictures of Recognizable Planetary Nebulae
- Advertisement -
Also Read:   NASA Constructed a Ventilator For Coronavirus Sufferers in Only 37 Days For COVID-19 Patients
Sweety Singh

Must Read

Moana 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All You Need To Know

Movies Aryan Singh -
Moana is an American 3D animated adventure film directed by Ron Clements and John Musker. This animated musical adventure film has been produced by...
Read more

Bachelor In Paradise Season 7: Possible Release Date, Cast And All The Recant Updates

TV Series Aryan Singh -
Bachelor in Paradise is an American reality competition TV series which was premiered on ABC for the first time on August 4, 2014. The...
Read more

Godzilla vs kong: Release date, Cast, Plot, Storyline And Everything You Neet To Know !!!

Top Stories Rekha yadav -
Godzilla is back again to explore the world, but the better part is, King Kong is awaiting its return. Two most significant forces of...
Read more

Release Date And More Storyline Of Guardians of the Galaxy 3

Movies Anish Yadav -
Avengers: Endgame snuck a tease for its ultimate reveal of Rocket Racoon's (Bradley Cooper) in James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Avengers: Endgame...
Read more

No Time to Die is bringing back another James Bond Come Back After Long Period?

Netflix Naveen Yadav -
No Time is the James Bond film for Daniel Craig, who's had an intriguing journey as 007.
Also Read:   Sun Observations From The Solar Dynamics Observatory Down Into Just Over An Hour
His tenure began with Casino Royale, which jettisoned...
Read more

Cheapest Snapdragon 720G Phone Poco M2 Pro Launched In India

Technology Sweety Singh -
Xiaomi’s Poco M2 Pro is now official in India, bringing the brand’s popular price-to-performance ratio to the budget segment. The Poco M2 Pro is a performance and...
Read more

Outlander deleted scene: Young Ian scene cut from season 5 Ended

HBO Naveen Yadav -
Young Ian (played by John Bell) was in chaos since he returned to Fraser's Ridge in Outlander season five, with him taking hemlock from...
Read more

The Walking Dead season 10 finale finally gets release date after coronavirus Shutdown

HBO Naveen Yadav -
The Walking Dead's season 10 finale has finally been given a release date following the coronavirus delay. After Covid-19 was declared a worldwide pandemic,...
Read more

‘Teen Mom 2’ Alum David Eason Was Hospitalized Just Days Before Arrest

Netflix Naveen Yadav -
Just four days before he would be arrested on allegations of assault with a deadly weapon and communicating risks, Jenelle Evans rushed husband David...
Read more

‘Manifest’ Season 3 Release Date: All We Know About the Confirmed New Season of the NBC TV Show

Netflix Naveen Yadav -
Manifest has united the NBC shows that are officially coming back a year ago. On June 15, the drama about a group of plane...
Read more
© World Top Trend