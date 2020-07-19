Watchmen Season 2: Damon Lindelof’s Hbo Series Watchmen Was Based On The Famous Graphic Novel By Alan Moore And Dave Gibbons

- Advertisement -

Writer-producer Damon Lindelof has opened up about if he’ll make another season. The Watchmen of Lindelof was a sequel of sorts to the groundbreaking graphic novel of the same name written by British legend Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons.

While speaking to Collider, Lindelof, who’s also famous for popular TV shows Lost and The Leftovers, said, “The heritage of Watchmen is Alan (Moore), and Dave (Gibbons) made it, and it sat for 30 years. Obviously, Zack (Snyder) made his movie, which was a pretty canonical adaptation of the 12 problems, after which we left our season of tv. This was my turn. I got in the middle of the dance floor for a moment and must do my movement, but you then retreat to the border of the circle, and it’s someone else’s turn to dance.”

Lindelof added, “Suffice to say I just feel as what is best for Watchmen, this matter I love, is for another person to take their shot at it. I think that that’s just gonna be more interesting than anything which I’d do forwards. And it is not that I take the opportunity for granted.”

Watchmen’s narrative is set in an alternate reality where many noteworthy events did not occur or happened. The series kicks off with the Tulsa race riot; a massacre carried out. The very first season tackled topics like racial trauma, systemic racism, white supremacy, police brutality, and so forth, taking forward the legacy of the first story that tackled political problems of its season.