Watchman 2: Cast And Characters Details, Check Here

Watchmen is a 2009 American superhero film based on the 1986–87 Comics limited series of the same name by Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons. Directed by Zack Snyder, Watchmen is a comic book maxiseries by the British creative team of writer Alan Moore, artist Dave Gibbons and colorist John Higgins.

Watchmen is a fascinating graphic novel adaptation that deserves to be seen by anybody that likes their movies complex, dark, and absorbing. Watchmen is the long-awaited graphic novel adaptation that has for a long time been deemed un-filmable.

The film is rated R for strong violence, sexuality, nudity, and crude language. This movie is a very intense adaptation of a graphic novel.

In this movie, including Richard Nixon, Leonid Brezhnev, Henry Kissinger, H. R. Haldeman, Ted Koppel, John McLaughlin, Annie Leibovitz, John Lennon and Yoko Ono, Fidel Castro (portrayed by John Kobylka), Albert Einstein, Norman Rockwell, John F. Kennedy and Jackie Kennedy.

CAST AND CHARACTERS

• Matt Frewer as Moloch:

A former supervillain. Moloch was jailed for a time during the 1970s. He is dying of cancer which he received from Adrian Veidt. Moloch was later murdered by Adrian, who frames Rorschach.

• Mike Carpenter as Young Moloch

• Laura Mennell as Janey Slater:

A scientist who was Osterman’s first girlfriend until he fell for Laurie.

• Danny Woodburn as Big Figure:

A jailed dwarfish crime boss and old adversary of Nite Owl and Rorschach. He tries to get revenge when Rorschach is imprisoned in the same jail as he is.

• Robert Wisden as Richard Nixon

• Frank Novak as Henry Kissinger

• Gary Houston as John McLaughlin

• Sean Allan and Garry Chalk as NORAD Generals

• Michael Kopsa as Paul Klein

• Chris Gauthier as Seymour

Primarily based on the Chinese language legend of Hua Mulan, the movie...
