Watch Parks and Recreation’s Leslie Knope make a cameo in Duncanville season 2 first look

The creators of Duncanville have given followers a primary have a look at season 2, and it incorporates a cameo from Parks and Recreation character Leslie Knope – you possibly can watch it under.

The new clip, shared during a [email protected] digital panel on Thursday (July 23), sees mom Annie (voiced by Amy Poehler) as she wakes her complete family as much as watch the announcement for the city’s Oakie Awards.

In fact, Knope, who is voiced by Poehler, is briefly featured as she rallies the troops to fill a ditch, much like in the first season of Parks and Recreation.

The panel featured government producers Mike and Julie Scully, government producer and star, Amy Poehler, in addition to stars Ty Burrell, Riki Lindhome, Pleasure Osmanski, Yassir Lester, Betsy Sodaro, Rashida Jones, and Wiz Khalifa, who offers the voice of Duncan’s trainer, Mr. Mitch.

Elsewhere throughout the panel, Poehler revealed that this was her first Comedian-Con and mentioned that she’s grateful the present can proceed manufacturing from dwelling.

“We had a lot of the show performed,” she defined. “We had established our characters. We had performed a lot recording by the point this pandemic hit.”

She added: “It will be laborious to be on the backside of show mountain proper now, for positive.”

Duncanville follows 15-year-old Duncan (Poehler) as he navigates life along with his overbearing mom, Annie (also Poehler), his dad, Jack (Ty Burrell), and pals (Rashida Jones, Zach Cherry, Yassir Lester, Betsy Sodaro).

Duncanville season 2 is about to premiere in Spring 2021.

In the meantime, Alice Cooper made a cameo appearance on the second episode of Duncanville earlier this year.

Within the episode, Jack was tasked with decluttering the storage; however struggled to half with a guillotine that was as soon as owned by the rock icon. In a flashback, viewers find out how he got here into possession of the stage prop.