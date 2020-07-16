Home Entertainment Wakfu Season 4 Release date, Cast, And We Expect The Show...
Wakfu Season 4 Release date, Cast, And We Expect The Show On Our TV Screens?

By- Aryan Singh
Wakfu is a French animated television series based on the video game by the same name.This television series has been produced by Ankama Animations. It is one of the most famous animated series all across the globe. Season 1 of the show first premiered on October 30, 2008. The show was premiered on France 3. The first season of the show consisted of 26 episodes.

The production for the show has been done in France. However, the location has been changed to Japan specifically for special episodes of the show. The show has been directed by Anthony Roux and Fabnice Nzinzi. Till now, a total of 3 seasons of the show have been released. The show is also available on Netflix.

Third season of the show premiered worldwide on Netflix on April 6, 2018. The show has been praised by both, critics and the fans. In this time span, the show has gained quite a following amongst anime fans all across the globe. Fans have patiently been waiting for season 4 of the show to be released worldwide.

Wakfu Season 4 Release Date

 

The production company has confirmed the renewal of Wakfu. Yes, Wakfu is going to return for season 4. The confirmation was made on May 7, 2020. Unfortunately for the fans, season 4 is going to be the final chapter in the story of Wakfu.

The show is in development and a campaign to fund the show’s production has been started on June 8, 2020. As of now, a total of 70 episodes have been released in three seasons of Wakfu, excluding 5 special episodes.

Fans will have to wait some time in order to see the show on the screens. After the show’s production gets finished, we expect Netflix to announce the release date for the show.

