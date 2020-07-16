Vivo X 50, Vivo X 50 Pro : Specs, Features, Price And More

- Advertisement -

Vivo has declared it will launch its set of smartphones such as Vivo X50 Guru and the Vivo X 50. These two devices have already established in China, and therefore are predicted to feature comparable specifications whenever they found in India.

Vivo X 50 is priced at Yuan 2,498 (roughly Rs 37,000) for its 8GB RAM/128GB storage version and in Yuan 3,898 (roughly Rs 41,000) for your 8GB RAM/256GB storage version. Vivo X50 Pro is priced at Yuan 4,298 (roughly Rs 45,500) for its 8GB RAM/128GB storage version and in Yuan 4,698 (roughly Rs 49,500). The business is likely to have a lower price point for all these devices in India.

Here we’ll take a look at what we understand about the apparatus that are upcoming.

Vivo X50 specifications

Both apparatus

has been established by Vivo and is expected to bring the same on July 16 into India. Vivo X50 sports a 6.56-inch complete HD+ AMOLED using a resolution of 2,376×1080 pixels. The Snapdragon 765G chip powers it. The gadget includes up to 256GB of storage and 8GB RAM. It runs Google’s Android 10 operating system together with the organization’s very own Funtouch OS 10.5 skin at the top. Together with assistance for 33W charging, all this is backed with a 4,200 mAh battery

The Vivo X50 sports a set up on the rear, composed of a 48MP sensor paired using an 8MP lens, a 13MP camera along with a 5MP macro lens. The rear camera module includes attributes such as four-axis OIS digital zoom, EIS, and much more. For carrying selfies it sports a 32MP detector.

Vivo X50 Guru specifications

The Vivo X50 Pro also offers a 6.56-inch complete HD+ curved AMOLED screen with HDR 10+ assistance. The Snapdragon 765G chip paired with up to 256GB storage and 8GB RAM also powers it. It runs Google’s most up-to-date Android 10 operating system together with the organization’s very own Funtouch OS 10.5 skin at the top. A 4,315 mAh battery backs all this using charging service.

The Pro includes a camera program for decreasing shake. Aside from that, software tweaks such as focus monitoring detectors, and an algorithm help in the video that is clean.

Vivo X50 Pro includes a setup composed of a 48MP sensor paired using an 8MP telephoto lens a 13MP camera along with an 8MP macro lens. For carrying selfies it sports a 32MP detector.