Virgin River Season 2: Releasing Soon, Cast And All New Updates Here

By- Ajeet Kumar
Series are a part of life. And when we talk about romantic dramas, Virgin River has to be said. It premiered on Netflix on 6th December 2019 according to Robyn Carr’s bestselling harlequin book series turned into a hit. It consisted of 10 episodes.

The drama made by Reel World Management dealt with a nurse practitioner, Melina who makes the decision to leave her past behind and move to a different town in California, Virgin River to start life but soon realizes that life isn’t easy as she thought. She recognized running away from fact does not help. However, the show ended, leaving the lovers hanging from the midway they are excited to know what happens next, and viewing the second season to the popularity got revived two weeks after in 2019.

FASTEN YOUR SEATBELTS SEASON 2 IS ON BOARD!!

The popularity and fan base that was huge for virgin river one have brought the launch for season 2. Netflix is ready to launch season 2 in 2020 since this sequel’s shooting has ended in December of 2019, but until now we have no information about the date because of the COVID 19 pandemic. We have to wait a little longer to see part two.

CAST: BEN HOLLINGSWORTH MIGHT JOIN THE NEXT SEASON!!

As there has been no release of any trailer, we expect that most of the actors such as Alexander Breckenridge like Melinda Monroe, Colin Lawrence as John preacher Middleton, Lauren Hammersley as Charmaine Robert, Annette O Toole as Hope McCrea, Jenny Cooper as Joey Barnes, and Tim Matheson as Vernon Doc Mullins will reprise their roles. There are rumours that Ben Hollingsworth might return for another season.

Fans have to wait for some more time and patience to understand about the release date and will Ben Hollingsworth return into season two.

