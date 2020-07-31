Virgin River Season 2: Release Date, Plot and more!

- Advertisement -

Virgin River, a Netflix Original romantic-drama series based on the novels of the same name by author Robyn Carr.

Production of the series has been handled by Sea To Sky Productions ULC., with all of the filming taking place in Canada.

After the successful running of season 1 fans are eagerly waiting was the release of new season.

The series is already renewed for season 3.

Season 2

Season 2 will comprise Mel and Jack’s opinion narrative. The narrative will choose up from the occasion of season one itself.

Release date

Virgin River is most likely to be streamed on Netflix, but big question is when?

There is no official announcement regarding the release date but it is said that the filming of the show was wrapped up back in late 2019.

But due to uncertain changes in the release of various shows and delay in post production work. So, it leaves fans anxious of release date.

For more updates stay tuned!