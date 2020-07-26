Virgin River Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Here Are The Updates You Want To Know

- Advertisement -

The American television series Virgin River is a series of romance and drama. The series is loosely based on the same name written by Robyn Carr’s novel. The show has been a huge hit and was able to recreate a fan base ever since notions premiere was got released on 6th December in 2019. And today, the lovers are interested to see it’s a new season. Well, you’ll be glad to hear that the Virgin River’s season was renewed.

Virgin River Season 2 Release Date

The release of the Virgin River’s next installment is excellent news for all its fans. The next season will be a 10- run episode, which will be the continuation of the novel series Harlequin.

Talking about the release date of the season, we don’t know the release date. But due to the situation of coronavirus pandemic, the filming for the show got wrapped up. The release date has been postponed. To know further updates stay tuned.

Virgin River Season 2 Cast

Season two of Virgin River is very likely to be viewed returning, which includes Alexandra Breckenridge, who plays the character of Melinda, a.k.a Mel, a midwife who looks for a brand new in the picturesque California town in the series.

Afterward, there’ll be Colin Lawrence who plays the role John in the show, Lauren Hammersley who plays the role of Charmaine Roberts, Jenny Cooper who plays the role of Joey Barnes, Tim Matheson who plays Vernon Doc Mullins and Annette O’Toole who plays the role of Hope McCrea in the sequence. Additionally, Ben Hollingsworth is returning to play the role of Dan Brady.

Virgin River Season 2 Plot

Season 2 will highlight Mel and Jack’s romance story. The storyline will select up from season one’s event itself.

Mel past might cause some trouble that is new along with her pregnancy, the icing on the very best! Mel’s return to L.A would likely make her miss her lifestyle in the town and, of course, Jack’s love interest!

She does not opt for the circumstances to finish for good, instead puts herself.

The trailer has been released considering the unfavorable conditions of the Corona Virus. It may be out by the year’s end.

Virgin River Season 2 Trailer